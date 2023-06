Split

More on the subject shortly. © —/dpa-Infographic/dpa

More on the subject shortly.

Solano – More than a month after a small plane crashed in the Colombian rainforest, all four missing children have been found alive. This was announced by Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Twitter on Friday. The siblings – 13, 9, 4 and 1 years old – had an accident on May 1st. dpa