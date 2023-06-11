Children found in the jungle will be hospitalized for two to three weeks

The exciting rescue of the four children lost in the jungle after 40 days has left all Colombians with a deep feeling of joy and hope.

Despite the time that has elapsed, the faith in the Military Forces and the indigenous people who entered the jungle to look for the minors remained intact. After their arrival in the capital at midnight on June 9, the children were transferred to the Military Hospital to receive medical attention and monitor their health status.

Major General Carlos Rincón Arango reported that the children and the young woman are in acceptable clinical conditions, despite the crisis and the difficult circumstances they experienced during their disappearance. Currently, they are undergoing examinations by the pediatric service. The doctor in charge stressed that the four children are generally in acceptable condition, although the youngest girl requires more medical attention. However, there are no conditions that put children’s lives at risk.

According to the medical team, it is estimated that the minors will have to remain hospitalized for between two and three weeks at the Central Military Hospital. During this time, they will receive nutritional and psychological recovery treatment to adapt to their new circumstances. The goal is to improve both your physical and psychological state before your eventual discharge.

The Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, expressed from the Military Hospital his joy and that of the Government for the appearance of the four lost children in the Colombian jungle. He affirmed that the minors are in the process of recovery in accordance with medical prescriptions and, like a true miracle, they are out of danger.

The country continues to celebrate the successful rescue of these brave children and hopes for their speedy recovery so that they can be reunited with their families and resume their normal lives.