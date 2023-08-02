Children in La Plata receive remote education in the face of a public order crisis

The Secretary of Departmental Education, Tania Beatriz Peñafiel España, said that her Office has managed to work as a team with teachers from two educational institutions in the municipality of La Plata, who are now teaching remotely due to the situation of violence that has recently been experienced in this Southwestern town of Huila.

In an effort to address the educational situation in the midst of the armed conflict, the Departmental Education Secretary accompanied the Unified Command Post led by the Mayor’s Office of La Plata, in which various topics of interest were discussed, including educational problems in the area .

During the meeting, the Secretary of Education reported that there are currently two affected educational institutions, San Miguel and Villa de Los Andes, with more than 12 locations, where a total of 800 boys and girls have had to cease their academic activities due to their location in the zone of armed conflict.

The situation occurs in the border area between the departments of Huila and Cauca, specifically in the municipality of La Plata, where recent acts of violence have taken place. These circumstances have led to the fact that educational establishments in rural areas are seriously affected and students are unable to continue with their studies.

The Secretary of Education highlighted that constant accompaniment and follow-up has been provided to this population. In order to find immediate solutions, a visit to La Plata has been scheduled for next Wednesday, August 2, during which a municipal technical committee of teaching directors will take place, accompanied by the head of the nucleus, the departmental coordinator of the PAE (School Feeding Program) and other actors involved.

The main objective of the committee is to establish face-to-face educational activities that allow students to return to classes without further delay. Likewise, it will seek to implement a remote education plan in those venues where it is necessary. The priority is to guarantee that boys and girls are not deprived of their right to education due to the situation of violence facing the region.

The Secretary of Education thanked the commitment of teachers in the area, who have shown their willingness to remain in their posts and provide the necessary social support to students and their families. It is hoped that these joint efforts will allow affected families to return to their places of origin and that educational centers resume their activities without difficulties.

Given the challenges faced by the population of La Plata, both the educational authorities and the community in general remain firm in their commitment to guarantee quality education and a safe environment for the academic development of students, despite the adversities that the region faces due to the armed conflict.

