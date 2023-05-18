Children missing in a plane crash in Caquetá found alive

Four children from an indigenous community who were traveling in the single-engine plane that crashed to the ground on May 1 survived and were found in an inhospitable jungle area in the department of Caquetá, 16 days after the accident, President Gustavo Petro reported on Wednesday.

The minors were rescued by Army troops, firefighters and Civil Aeronautics officials near the area where the Cessna 206 plane that covered the route between Araracuara, in the department of Amazonas, and San José del Guaviare crashed.

“After arduous search efforts by our Military Forces, we have found alive the 4 children who had disappeared due to the plane crash in Guaviare. A joy for the country, ”Petro wrote on her Twitter account.

The aircraft, with seven occupants, declared an emergency on the morning of May 1, due to an apparent engine failure.

The three adults who were traveling on the plane, including the pilot, died and their bodies were found inside the aircraft, although the four children aged 13, 9 and 4, as well as an 11-month-old baby, survived the impact.

Preliminary information from the Civil Aeronautics, which coordinated the rescue efforts without interruption despite the climatic difficulties, indicates that the children got out of the plane and began to walk in search of help in the middle of the jungle. with RSF

