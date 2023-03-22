news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PADUA, MARCH 21 – The Prefect of Padua Raffaele Grassi has sent a circular letter to all the mayors of the province inviting them to respect the sentence of the Cassation which blocks the recognition of personal data for children born with surrogacy. It is not excluded that in the coming days a municipal representation, with the mayor Sergio Giordani himself, may meet the Prefect to address the issue.

It has been some time now, sources close to Giordani point out, that the Municipality of Padua has registered in the registry office, with the signature of the mayor, the children of rainbow couples. At the moment, the enrollment has involved the children of LGBT couples made up of two women. The objective of registration, it is clarified, is to protect the child as a priority.

The Prefecture of Padua confirmed, in turn, the sending of the circular and the forthcoming meeting between the municipal representatives and the prefect Grassi. (HANDLE).