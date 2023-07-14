Children rescued in the Guaviare jungle were discharged

The four surviving brothers of the air tragedy in the Amazon jungle of Guaviare were discharged from the Military Hospital on the night of Thursday, July 13.

As established by Blu Radio, the four siblings (Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, Tien Noriel Ranoque Mucutuy and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy), belonging to the indigenous community of Puerto Sábalo-Los Monos, of the Uitoto ethnic group, were subjected to exhaustive examinations to corroborate the complete recovery of the acute malnutrition symptoms that they presented after 40 days lost in the jungle.

Around 10:00 pm, the minors received the go-ahead from the doctors to leave the hospital grounds and were received by their grandparents, Narciso Mucutuy and Fátima Valencia, who reside in Villavicencio, to where they will travel while their custody situation is resolved. with the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (Icbf).

In dialogue with the media in question, Astrid Cáceres, director of the Icbf declared: “The custody process lasts six months by law. The Family Ombudsman takes its time to be able to record what happens in the family framework, we are talking about a case where there are doubts about the guarantee of rights, so, that is why the process implies the analysis of how they were in the territory”.

The Icbf indicated that the minors will be under the observation of an interdisciplinary team, which will closely follow their adaptation process with their grandparents, since Manuel Ranoque, biological father of two of the children, is accused of domestic violence and was not granted the custody. Additionally, the maternal grandparents indicate that the eldest of the siblings, Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, does not want to be under the guardianship of the man.

A miracle in the Guaviare jungle

On May 1, 2023, a small plane with the pilot, two adults and four minors crashed in the Guaviare Amazon jungle. Since then, an intense search began to find the aircraft and possible survivors. According to the authorities’ records, the aircraft suffered engine failure and plunged into the treetops of the thick jungle.

The people on board were identified as Hernando Murcia Morales, the pilot; Herman Mendoza Hernández, the director of the Yetara Indigenous Professionals Foundation, and Magdalena Mucutuy Valencia, the mother of Lesly Mucutuy (13 years old), Soleiny Mucutuy (9 years old), Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy (4 years old) and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy ( 11 months).

When rescuers found the plane a week after the crash, they found the lifeless bodies of the three adults, but they did not find the children. He immediately began the search by land and air for the four children, who were defenseless and without food in the middle of the dangerous jungle.

From the air, with megaphones and indigenous language messages recorded by the mother of Magdalena Mucutuy, the authorities tried to locate the minors. Rescue helicopters dropped survival kits in the area surrounding the accident, for the children to find and resist while rescuers arrived.

By land, a special team of 100 people made up of soldiers and indigenous experts carried out a sweep from the exact point of the plane crash. The search and rescue party included a rescue dog who became the uncloaked hero of the exhaustive search.

The canine disappeared in the middle of the search, but it was because it had found the minors and accompanied them for a few days while help arrived. Finally, after 40 days hospitalized in the dense jungle, the children were found alive on June 9, with clear signs of dehydration and malnutrition.

Miraculously, Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy, Tien Noriel Ranoque Mucutuy and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy, survived thanks to the knowledge acquired in their shelter about the fauna and flora of the jungle, which helped them distinguish what fruits to eat to survive.

The minors were admitted to the Bogotá Military Hospital, where they received the necessary medical care. Meanwhile, the rescue dog named Wilson was not found and a military tribute was paid for his heroic work. with Infobae

