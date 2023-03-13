CAPTURE. The minors fled on the stolen motorcycle and were captured.

The National Police, through the Loja district, reported that on March 12, 2023, the police officers of the preventive axis, proceeded to isolate three minors, as they were the alleged perpetrators of the crime of motorcycle theft, an event that occurred at dawn on Sunday at Avenida 08 de Diciembre and Belisario Moreno, northern sector of the city.

When the police officers were carrying out their patrol, they were alerted to the theft of a motorcycle, activating the search and location of the vehicle in the northern sector of the city; being its owner who provided the characteristics of the Thunder 2021 motorcycle, stolen from the streets December 08 and Manuel Cabrera.

With the police operation underway, minutes later it was observed that on the streets of 08 de Diciembre and Belisario Moreno, a motorcycle with similar characteristics to the ones denounced was circulating with three occupants, who were neutralized.

These are minors Bryan, 16, driver, Fernando, 14, and Carlos, 13, companions, who were isolated and placed under the orders of the competent authority.

recommendations

– Do not rely on short stops, if so, block the direction.

– Acquire and use an anti-theft system.

– Park the motorcycle in busy areas, use padlocks and anchor it to a fixed object from its chassis.

– Use a GPS to avoid scrapping for parts.

– Do not leave valuables, documents or the helmet in the trunk of the motorcycle, your safety is vulnerable.

– In case of theft, report it immediately, this will prevent further displacement of the offender.

– Store the motorcycle in a safe place.

The National Police, through the Loja District, urges citizens to put these recommendations into practice, in order to avoid being a victim of motorcycle theft.