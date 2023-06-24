Children’s and Youth Departmental Meeting of Andean Music in Huila

Seven talented groups and artists participated in the Departmental Children’s and Youth Meeting of Andean Music.

This event, which took place at the Pigoanza Theater in the capital of the department, brought together prominent representatives of the traditional rhythms and musical genres of the Andean region.

The municipalities of Huila were present with their talented artists, who delighted an audience with their music, transporting them to the beginnings of the Bambuco Festival. The representative musical rhythms of the Andean region flooded the stage, captivating everyone with the magic of their instruments and artistic representations.

The Pigoanza Theater was the ideal place for the presentation of the best Andean music of the South Colombian, considered as an ancestral patrimony of the indigenous peoples. Teachers, artistic directors and training schools have played a fundamental role in the formation of new generations and musical proposals within the framework of the Bambuco Festival of San Juan and San Pedro in Huila.

The meeting was carried out mainly by children and adults from different municipalities of Huila, who have had the opportunity to participate in various events at the municipal, departmental and national levels thanks to the training schools. These institutions have provided the space and training necessary for local talents to develop and share their music with the public.

«Excellent, a divine show. Too bad the people don’t know how to appreciate culture. All the groups were excellent and thank you for these presentations”, expressed María Teresa Perdomo, one of the attendees at the Andean Music Meeting.

The atmosphere at the meeting was extremely positive, thanks to the enthusiastic participation of both the inhabitants of the region and the visitors. From the beginning to the end of the event, everyone enjoyed dancing and singing to the rhythm of the different musical repertoires, in a true tribute to Andean culture and tradition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

