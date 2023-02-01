Home News Children’s home workers in Santa Marta protest because ICBF has not hired operators
Children's home workers in Santa Marta protest because ICBF has not hired operators

Children's home workers in Santa Marta protest because ICBF has not hired operators

This Wednesday the children’s home workers in Santa Marta the facilities of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute, Icbf, on Avenida del Ferrocarril, were taken over to protest the delays in hiring operators.

With banners, megaphones and harangues, They demand that the contracts be made as soon as possible.. Hundreds of Samarian families have nowhere to leave their children while they carry out their activities and work days.

Jackeline Alfaro, president of the Departmental Union of workers at the service of contractors or administrators of Institutions, Gardens or Homes attached to the ICBF, Sintrahogaresexpressed in an interview with THE REPORTER that: “the reason for the protest is the non-hiring of operators of children’s homes in Santa Marta. We started working from January 16, it is not possible that until this date there will be no contracts. We are working without social security. For 4 years, every year is the same problem. We will stay until the contracts are signed. The children’s parents have no one to leave them with. We are attending without any remuneration. Here they only say that the contracts supposedly take place this week. They are given for some and there are others that remain in the same. We need them to hire for everyone,” she said.

For his part, Yuliana Bermudez, protester, indicated: “I suffer from pressure, I do not have EPS. They have not paid us. Parents are complaining because they have nowhere to leave their children. We need the guarantees to be fulfilled”.


During the seedlinga temporary blockade was registered along the Avenida del Ferrocarril with Carrera 12. Mobility Agents accompanied the act.

It might interest you: Director of the ICBF confirms that she has no experience in early childhood issues

