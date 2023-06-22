Chile: A Commission for Peace

Facebook

La Moneda Palace in Santiago de Chile. Photo: Carlos Varela via flickr, CC BY 2.0)

(Santiago de Chile, June 21, 2023, Latin Press).- The Commission for Peace and Understanding, which sought a solution to the historic conflict between the Chilean state and the people of The Mapuche indigenous group historically spread to Argentina from the Araucanía region of present-day Chile. In both countries, Mapuche groups are now fighting for their territories and their independence. Extreme, state-legitimated violence by police units and criminalization occur time and again. The Mapuche language is Mapudungun. Mapu is called "Earth" or "Land" and Che means "People".

During the first of three visits to the Araucanía region last December, Boric asked all stakeholders to form a commission to consider and implement the recommendations of national and international organizations. According to Boric, the specific mandate of the commission will be as follows: It should clearly determine the Mapuche’s land claim and propose procedures with specific deadlines to settle the failures of the Chilean state towards the community.

Responsibility of the Chilean State and local companies

The Mapuche are Chile’s largest indigenous people and have been demanding the return of their lands, most of which are in the hands of forestry and agricultural companies, for decades. In recent years there have been acts of violence in the so-called southern macro zone, in which indigenous people, settlers and members of the law enforcement agencies have died and land and agricultural machinery have been set on fire.

In a recent interview with Prensa Latina, academic Pedro Canales explained that the state’s appropriation and dispossession of indigenous lands is the main reason for today’s violence.

Last week, the Association of Municipalities of La Araucanía demanded from the government that companies based in their areas pay compensation for the exploitation of the plantations – a so-called forest license fee.

Biobío Regional Governor Rodrigo Díaz said he hoped the process would result in a roadmap for indigenous peoples and accountability for all victims, Mapuche and non-Mapuche. He added that many people have suffered human rights violations as a result of the forced displacement.

