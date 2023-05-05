Chile: After the failure of the new constitution, the right has strengthened

Facebook

On May 7th, the Chilean people will elect a new constitutional council. But expectations are low.

At the end of 2019, millions of people in Chile demonstrated for a move away from neoliberalism and for a more just society. But in September 2022, the majority of the Chilean population rejected the draft for a new social, ecological and feminist constitution.

The Chilean journalist and communications scientist Leonel Yañez Uribe describes how the political balance of power has shifted and why he has no great hopes in the current, second attempt at a constitutional process.

After the failure of the new constitution, the right has strengthened