Chile investigates death of thousands of birds after ruling out bird flu

Environmental authorities are investigating the death of thousands of seabirds whose remains have been scattered throughout the Coquimbo region in northern Chile, after ruling out that it is a consequence of the avian flu outbreak that is hitting all its coasts.

At least 3,500 guanay cormorants, with black backs and white abdomens, similar to penguins, have been found dead since May 26, according to estimates by the Livestock Agricultural Service (SAG) of Coquimbo.

Hundreds were picked up this week by SAG officials dressed in biosafety suits and just meters from restaurants, hotels and casinos.

This Friday the results of the tests to which the birds were submitted were known, which initially ruled out bird flu, the director of the organization in Coquimbo, Jorge Mautz, informed AFP.

The result “is reliable,” said the official.

The authorities are now investigating what could have caused the death of these thousands of birds, in a phenomenon that has surprised the inhabitants of the place.

“It had never been seen before. The mortality rate of these little birds is impressive,” Édison Alfaro, a 47-year-old fisherman who has always lived in this region, told AFP.

For the regional director of the SAG “something is happening in the sea” that causes the death of these birds that dive into the oceans in search of food.

This massive death occurs in the midst of a strong outbreak of bird flu that has plagued the Chilean coast since December 2022, a disease with no cure that has killed thousands of animals, including penguins, pelicans and sea lions.

Chile estimates that around 10% of the 10,000 Humboldt penguins, a vulnerable species, died. In addition, 9,000 sea lions have perished, double the number of all cases registered in the last 14 years.

On March 29, the first case of contagion in humans was also confirmed, a 53-year-old patient who is still hospitalized.