Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

It’s a film from another era. In “The Land of My Dreams”, director Patricio Guzmán accompanies the mobilization of the Chilean revolt from October 2019 and shows the dreams of this movement, which has become known under the motto “Chile despertó” (“Chile has woken”).

“How is it possible that the whole country has woken up and we are facing a second revolution?” asks Guzmán as the off-screen narrator at the beginning of the film. He experienced the time of the left-wing alliance of the Unidad Popular from 1970 to 1973 with the socialist President Salvador Allende and shot the award-winning film “La batalla de Chile”. After the coup on September 11, 1973 under Augusto Pinochet, Guzmán was imprisoned in the National Stadium in Santiago, was released and went into exile. Most recently, he processed the consequences of the dictatorship in the trilogy, which also includes the mighty landscape of Chile with strong images of the Atacama Desert (“Nostalgia of Light”), the Pacific Ocean (“Mother of Pearl Button”) and the Andes (“Cordillera of Dreams”).

With his new documentary, Patricio Guzmán now takes the audience into the world of the “new Chile” that has become visible with the broad protest movement. It shows colorful and also militant street protests, clashes between the heavily armed police and protesters throwing stones.

Above all, however, he captures the cultural explosion of the revolt, he shows its images and plays its sound: countless people singing, jumping, clapping and banging on pots or walls to the rhythm of slogans. Thousands of women dance, sing and denounce sexism to feminist collective Las Tesis’ world-renowned performance The Rapist on Your Way. The film depicts the discussions about a new constitution and conveys the hope, courage and spirit of optimism that gripped large parts of the Chilean population and the director himself. And it hurts.

Constitutional referendum failed, social inequality persists

The film hurts all those who were part of this collective movement or were close to it, because that time has long since passed. What feels like light years lie between the hopeful mood of the protagonists and the current development of Chile. After all, with the failure of the new constitution, the chance of turning away from neoliberalism and shaking off the legacy of the dictatorship has receded into the distant future.

In a referendum in 2020, almost 80 percent voted for the drafting of a new constitution. In September 2022, however, 62 percent voted “No” in the final vote on acceptance of the newly formulated text. A financially and media-powerful campaign against the new constitution and a weak communication strategy of the supporters made a decisive contribution to this result. A new constitutional process is currently proceeding along traditional lines and will probably only produce cosmetic changes. Since Guzmán’s film was completed shortly before the referendum in September, he cannot explain or classify this development.

It documents all the more why social demands and arguments for fundamental political change persist to this day. “Some people don’t know that you can’t even put a piece of bread or a glass of milk on the table to eat,” says María José Díaz. The mother of three small children sells sweets on the street and is the president of the representation of a slum made of makeshift shacks where she herself has lived for nine months and is fighting for housing. “But for us that’s the reality, and that’s why we’re all fighting together, the entire population, for more equality,” says the young woman, beaming, because she’s hoping for success.

There’s no turning back

For The Land of My Dreams, Guzmán also used archival footage from the Unidad Popular era, which mostly shows men. The current recordings are in contrast, and Guzmán has now only interviewed women: street and squat activists, the feminist performance collective Las Tesis, women from the health sector, scientists, cultural and media workers. “This movement has the face and the voice of a woman,” is how journalist Mónica González sums it up, and she agrees with the other protagonists: “There is no way back.”

Because the experiences of common strength, determination and the dream of another world continue to have an effect despite the historic defeat in the constitutional referendum. In people’s consciousness and on a cultural level, they have become indispensable. “The land of my dreams” bears witness to this. Or – to put it in the words of the interviewed filmmaker María José San Martín: “Social changes take a long time, they will not benefit us, but the next generations”.

= = =

Mi País Imaginario – The land of my dreams | A documentary by Patricio Guzmán | Chile/France 2022 | 83 minutes | Spanish original with German subtitles | Theatrical release in Germany: April 13, 2023, Preview: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 8 p.m., Passage Kino Berlin Neukölln | Trailers and details about cinemas

Mi País Imaginario – testimony from another time by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.