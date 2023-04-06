news/mi-pais-imaginario-das-land-meiner-traeume-patricio-guzman-dokfilm-ab-13-4-preview-12-4-2023/” onclick=”javascript:window.open(this.dataset.href, ”, ‘menubar=no,toolbar=no,resizable=yes,scrollbars=yes,height=600,width=600’);return false;”>Facebook

One day, and without warning, a revolution broke out. It was the event that documentary filmmaker Patricio Guzmán had been waiting for his whole life: a million and a half people on the streets of Santiago de Chile, demanding justice, education, health care and a new constitution to replace the strict rules imposed on the country country imposed during Pinochet’s military dictatorship.

MI PAÍS IMAGINARIO features disturbing footage of frontline protests and interviews with dedicated activists, strikingly connecting Chile’s complicated and bloody history, social movements and the election of a new president.

“How was it possible that 47 years after Pinochet’s coup, an entire people awoke in a social uprising, a full-blown rebellion, even a revolution? – For me it was a mystery. So I explored this mystery and filmed how it affected the mood, the air, the emotions and feelings of the people in my country.” (Patricio Guzmán)

A documentary by patrick guzman

theatrical release: Thursday, 13.4.2023

Preview: Wednesday, 12.4.20238 p.m., Passage Kino Berlin Neukölln

