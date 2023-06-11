Chile redoubles efforts against death of marine fauna due to bird flu

Fear of bird flu forced the closure of the Humboldt Penguin National Reserve, in the Coquimbo region, where Damas Island is located and which is home to 56% of the reproductive pairs of this endemic species in Chile and Peru.

As a result of the current bird flu crisis, 10% of the population of this penguin in Chile has died this year, according to the National Fisheries Service (Sernapesca).

“The Humboldt penguin is in a vulnerable conservation category and probably after this it will be in another category, much more at risk”alerts Gerardo Cerda, regional manager of conservation and biodiversity of Sernapesca.

For the past six months, teams from the Agricultural Livestock Service (SAG), the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf) and Sernapesca have redoubled their efforts to prevent the spread of this disease in the reserve, where there are also sea lions, small petrels and guanay cormorants.

Patrols go around this island collecting corpses to prevent the spread of the disease.

unprecedented crisis

In total, in Chile the H5N1 virus has affected fifty species, including pelicans, chungungos and seagulls. A 53-year-old man was infected and was admitted to a hospital in serious condition.

More than 1,300 Humboldt penguins and 8,000 other marine species, mostly sea lions, have died from bird flu.

Since December, the SAG has found more than 38,000 dead wild birds.

“The 1,300 (noted cases) are probably less than the real figure” of dead penguins, said Gerardo Cerda, from Sernapesca in Coquimbo, and explained that “There are sectors with cliffs, where the specimens can strand and not be seen”.

After one last patrol, officials returned with 25 carcasses of Red-headed Jocks, Gulls, and Cormorants, but no penguins.

“It has been distressing to see how these birds begin to die or look sick (…) We have never had this crisis”recounted Pablo Arrospide, administrator of the reserve.

The death two weeks ago of thousands of cormorants on the Coquimbo coast mobilized several environmental brigades to quickly collect their remains.

Although it was ruled out that avian flu was responsible, it is not yet known what caused the death of the more than 3,500 specimens.

“The causes (of death) are still being sought, whether it is the El Niño current, climate change or toxins in the sea,” said Jorge Mautz, regional director of the SAG.

