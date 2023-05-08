Chile: Republicans win Council elections with more than 62% of votes

With more than 62% of the votes counted, the Republican Party is the winner of the elections to the Constitutional Council of Chile.

And it is that the directory of José Antonio Kast, the radical right-wing candidate who was defeated in the 2021 presidential elections against the current president Gabriel Boric, took 35% of the votes for the moment, as confirmed by the Electoral Service of Chili.

With the results, this coalition would contribute 23 of the 50 councilors who will have the task of drafting a new political constitution in the remainder of this 2023.

On the other hand, the left-wing party, Unity for Chile, obtained 28% of the votes and, in turn, 16 councillors, less than the required ones that supported the right to veto in the process of drafting the Magna Carta.

The polling stations closed at 6:00 p.m. local time, on a day in which citizens elect the 50 members of the Constitutional Council that will be in charge of drafting a new draft Constitution to replace the one currently in force, approved in 1980 under the dictator Augusto Pinochet.

As the polling stations will be open as long as there are people waiting in line to vote, there are some that keep people voting, while others have already begun counting the votes, according to Radio Bío Bío.

For his part, the president of the Board of Directors of the Chilean Electoral Service, Andrés Tagle, stressed that there has been “a large influx of public” during these votes, that there have been no “major incidents.”

The Servel has informed that it will deliver the preliminary results, while the Scrutinizing Colleges will deliver the provisional results and the Elections Qualifying Tribunal will provide the final results.

In these elections, 25 men and 25 women will be elected who will draft a text prohibited by the twelve Institutional Bases agreed upon by the political parties and which will be submitted to a plebiscite on December 17 in a process very similar to that of September 4, when it was rejected. a first draft of the constitution drafted by a clear progressive majority is being voted on.

In these elections, in which five lists compete, only Chileans residing in national territory have been able to participate, since the vote abroad is for presidential elections, presidential primaries and plebiscites.

Constitutional councilors may not be candidates in the upcoming elections for President of the Republic, deputy, senator, regional governor, regional councilor, mayor and councilor. In addition, they may not be candidates for any other popularly elected position in the first election that corresponds to positions created under the new Constitution.