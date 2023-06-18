Chile: “Saving the Earth has only one goal: to save life”

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

(Iquique, June 12, 2023, cimacnoticias).—Rosa Huenchuleo Cifuentes, Chilean

The Mapuche indigenous group historically spread into Argentina from the Araucanía region of present-day Chile. In both countries, Mapuche groups are now fighting for their territories and their independence. Extreme, state-legitimated violence by police units and criminalization occur time and again. The Mapuche language is Mapudungun. Mapu is called "Earth" or "Land" and Che means "People".

” href=”https://www.npla.de/lexikon/mapuche/” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>Mapuche[{“attribute=””>Mapuche, has lived in Tarapacá for 15 years. She works in public relations, serves as president of the Añañuca women workers’ cooperative and runs the Küyen Ray trade association for local women entrepreneurs. with your company Origins Reuse (in German about: original recycling) Rosa takes part in the UN women’s program originating part that works for the economic and social empowerment of indigenous women. For her, it’s not just about financial independence. With her company she wants

Recycling refers to the reuse of waste materials, i.e. the return of a substance to the cycle of using raw materials. Recycling plays a major role in Latin American countries. This is because many people live here with unstable monetary values, suffer from financial poverty and recycling is often an everyday necessity. Also because indigenous groups often practice subsistence farming based on recycling, sustainability through recycling is firmly anchored in many people’s everyday lives.

” href=”https://www.npla.de/lexikon/recycling/” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>Recycling[{“attribute=””>Recycling-Promote methods to reduce waste and pollution.

What exactly does your company do Origins Reuse?

We want to convey a cultural message. We have a clear vision and strong historical values ​​rooted in our own heritage. We manufacture our products in Chile and use 100 percent recycled materials. The team of six is ​​very committed to the environment and wants to make a positive difference with it. Origins Reuse collects old wine and beer bottles, which she cleans and polishes for recycling. We make ecological flower boxes, wind chimes, coasters, lamps and much more. We developed the machines for this ourselves. And we supply other small and medium-sized companies. They send us their raw materials and we use them to make new products.

What is the connection between indigenous women and the earth?

For me as an indigenous person it is very important to maintain respect for the planet, its natural resources and the environment. We indigenous peoples have a direct relationship with the earth and its protection. Many of us indigenous women live in the countryside and are concerned about taking care of our environment. It’s always been like this, it’s part of our traditions. Origins Reuse is very connected to the earth and recycling, and not just by giving a new life or use to what we call trash. Origins Reuse also manufactures products consistent with the identity and culture of our people. In addition, for me, the UN program originating very important. Being part of the program has allowed me to network with other indigenous women, especially the Aymara. For me it was essential to feel that I belonged there as a Mapuche. I want my products to reflect the Mapuche identity.

Why is it so important to give things a second life?

We currently live in a throwaway society. We use something once and then throw it away. Or we keep longing for a new replacement. This behavior will eventually push the planet to its limits. That’s why it’s so important for us to show that you can reuse certain things. You can give them a second life, a new use. When we look for bottles at neighborhood gatherings, in homes, or in small landfills, the most common ones we find are glass and plastic bottles. That’s why we run workshops where we show interested parties how to recycle them, because many people find it exciting but have no idea how to do it. What we also recycle are books. Every year we run a campaign that motivates neighbors to donate books. This small initiative changes the throwaway culture, makes us happy and even takes us back to our own childhood. Suddenly you read classics that we went through in school again.

And why is it so important to promote women in leadership positions in environmental initiatives?

In program originating we have taken part in various workshops and training courses. One of them was a leadership seminar. There I realized that there was a lack of information. That is why it is so important that we all learn and share our knowledge and traditions with those who are not part of our indigenous peoples. In these management seminars, where the professional association and the women’s cooperative took part, for example, the principles of the circular economy, collaborative work and our identity were often discussed. The latter is very important because it allows us to communicate who we are and where we come from. As an Indigenous woman, I have also tried to infuse my work and business with the love and respect I have for the earth.

How can cooperation and collective work help to overcome the climate crisis?

We women are the bearers of change. Women’s networks can help in the fight against the climate crisis because collaborative work is so powerful. I believe that in formulating responses to the

also global warming. Climate change refers to the human-caused (or anthropogenic) warming of the earth. The current change in the global climate is mainly caused by the so-called greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and water vapor. Climate-active carbon dioxide is primarily emitted through the burning of fossil fuels (methane), including through agriculture, animal husbandry and landfills. Deforestation increases global warming, while afforestation can mitigate it. The consequences of climate change are melting glaciers and rising sea levels, and depending on the region, increasingly severe storms, heat waves and droughts.

” href=”https://www.npla.de/lexikon/klimawandel/” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>Klimawandel[{“attribute=””>Klimawandel have to be innovative. That’s why we promote the circular economy; because we can show with our products that we can make an educational, cultural and economic contribution by being a green company committed to the environment. We have imposed many regulations on ourselves for this purpose. For example, we do not use plastic bags, but encourage our customers to use fabric bags. Our cards and even our business cards are biodegradable and because they are made of seed paper you can even plant them.

What future plans Origins Reuse?

We are currently working on a new prototype of a machine that makes brooms from recycled plastic bottles. With this initiative, we want to take 15 three-liter bottles from the circular economy for each broom and use them to create a product that can be used for another two to four years. So far it’s all very rudimentary. We are still looking for funding to continue with an improved design of the machine. In terms of sustainability, as a woman, I see the need to do something about the climate crisis. Change must happen now! I feel an even greater responsibility because I am indigenous. We have a special respect and affection for the earth – our mothers and fathers taught us that since childhood. That’s why I also believe that every initiative works, no matter if it’s small or big. Everything adds up. Sometimes you wait for other people or organizations to come up with a solution, but I think a solution resides within each of us.

What initiatives should be created to support women in management positions in environmental projects or companies or to make them visible?

I would love it if there was more space for participation and encounters at a Latin American level, where we as sisters from different indigenous communities could exchange and share experiences. That is always very enriching because we can learn from each other and reproduce successful models. We can present local ideas and projects because they might work just as well in completely different places. Undoubtedly, all these experiences and achievements that we have gathered and recycled over the years are helpful to other people in other cities or territories. This dialogue can be a very nice exchange, because sometimes experiences that are far apart are nevertheless similar.

What would you like to share with other Latin American and Caribbean women?

What I want to say to my sisters from other countries is that small changes can have a very big impact. We women are called to contribute and bring about change. Women are creative and able to reinvent themselves and think innovatively. Saving the earth has only one goal: to preserve life.

Translation: Patricia Haensel



“Saving the earth has only one goal: to save life” von News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.