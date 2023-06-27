Chile supports the Moroccan Sahara file

Electronic flag – Rabat

Chile has reaffirmed, in the words of the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Francisco Chauan, its “steadfast” support for the autonomy initiative put forward by Morocco in order to reach a final solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

In a statement to the press after his talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, Mr. Tchauan stressed, today, Monday in Rabat, that “Chile has a firm position regarding support for the territorial integrity of Morocco. This is a matter of principle in its foreign policy, which remains firm.” It is one of the constants of the democratic governments of our country.”

Mr. Chawan, who is visiting the Kingdom at the head of an important delegation from the Chilean Senate, at the invitation of the House of Councilors, added, “The visit of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Chilean Senate to Morocco supports the firm position of the State of Chile regarding the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco, and we hope for cooperation so that the countries of other countries from joining this proposal, particularly in the Latin American region.

Noting that the two countries face common challenges, Mr. Chaouen expressed his country’s full readiness to enhance cooperation with Morocco, through a free trade agreement that would consolidate trade relations between Morocco and Chile, expressing in this regard the great interest that his country attaches to the fertilizer sector in Morocco, as well as to develop the green hydrogen sector.

As part of his working visit to the Kingdom, the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Chilean Senate will hold several meetings with a number of Moroccan officials.

