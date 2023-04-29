Chile tightens immigration laws | america21

Santiago. The centre-left government of President Gabriel Boric in Chile wants to use administrative means to curb the influx of migrants and has issued new regulations.

According to the Jesuit Migration Service, the number of immigrants increased 57-fold between 2010 and 2021 elevated, from 415 to more than 23,000 people. The illegal border crossings have grown accordingly. Critics and those affected criticize inadequate administrative structures to legalize the whereabouts of migrants, some of whom have been living in Chile for a long time.

According to official figures, almost 1.5 million documented migrants are currently living in Chile, most of them Venezuelans and Peruvians.

Die amendment, passed by Parliament, allows the police (Carabineros de Chile) to carry out suspect checks and extends the timeframe for transferring those found undocumented to the civilian police (Policia de Investigaciones, PDI). According to the law currently in force, the foreigners department of the PDI alone is authorized to carry out these checks.

Since February 27, military units have taken over control of the impassable border sections with Peru and Bolivia in order to deter illegal border crossers. Their use is initially limited to 90 days and, according to official information, has already led to a slight decrease in illegal border crossings. They also have police powers such as checking people and luggage.

In the last few days, the Peruvian complained Sender América TV that Chilean security forces illegally smuggled refugees to Peru. The Boric government has strenuously denied the allegations, but announced an investigation. It can be assumed that the refugees, if they become aware of the border guards, will refrain from crossing the border to Chile and return to Peru.

Living in Chile, partly since years, undocumented migrants who try to legalize their stay by reporting themselves. If there is no legal or administrative expulsion against them, they pay a fine and receive a temporary or later a permanent identity card. The new law now stipulates that refugees voluntarily give their fingerprints when crossing the border and then going to the emergency room. In this way, their path through Chile and its institutions should be completely traceable in order to prevent the state from not knowing who they are and where they are.

Without valid ID, they only get odd jobs, work as street vendors, have no access to health care and cannot enroll their children in schools. They are often exposed to unscrupulous landlords and job brokers without being able to defend themselves. In addition to the official problems, there is also the loss of one’s homeland and often of one’s family. Women and children stay behind or come later, which only multiplies the problems in Chile.

Opponents of the new law particularly criticize the fact that the state authorities are delaying the legalization of migrants: the deadlines for issuing the desired identity cards are months, sometimes years.