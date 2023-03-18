Home News Chilean government launches campaign to prevent sexist violence at festivals – Diario La Hora
News

Chilean government launches campaign to prevent sexist violence at festivals – Diario La Hora

by admin
Chilean government launches campaign to prevent sexist violence at festivals – Diario La Hora

The Minister of Women and Gender Equality of Chile, Antonia Orellana (i), visits the LollaLove stands on gender programs, during the Lollapalooza 2023 festival in the commune of Cerrillos, in Santiago (Chile). EFE

The ‘Yes, it’s my problem’ campaign calls on society not to look to one side and attend to the victims.

SANTIAGO DE CHILE. The Ministry of Women and Gender Equality of the Chilean Executive announced this March 17, 2023 that will deploy at music festivals and popular festivities with an information campaign to raise awareness about sexist violence and help victims and which will debut this weekend at the Lollapaloozain Santiago.

“We cannot trust and believe that because society has advanced, the new generations will have gender equality incorporated into their thinking. We have to always be present and keep up our work,” said the Chilean Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Antonia Orellana.

Orellana visited the space that the Ministry installed at Lollapalooza, where there will be a lawyer and staff trained in psychological care.

The Ministry’s campaign has as its motto “Yes it’s my problem” in which a called on society not to look to the side and care for the victims.

“The figures show that Chilean women know that gender violence is a crime and that it can be reportedbut they are missing environmental factors to dare to do soOrellana said.

In 2021, 44 women were murdered in Chileaccording to government data, and there were other 163 cases of frustrated femicides.

See also  The temperature will rise steadily in the next few days, "slightly cold" will become "slightly warm"-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Most of the Women murdered in recent years in Chile are concentrated between 30 and 45 years of age, according to official data.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the 11% of women over the age of 15 in Latin America have suffered sexual violence, which is equivalent to twice the world average. EFE

You may also like

Gualaceo prevails 2-1 over Orense in the restart...

Health Secretariats must monitor continuity of care for...

Marvin Ducksch against Gladbach best Bremen – grade...

“Casual” was declared in an emergency situation

A young man who suffered an accident in...

UN: Will do everything possible to extend the...

Flooding in Vía La Calera causes chaos in...

[Hong Kong News]The sword refers to the rare...

Bitcoin course forecast: Massive pump at BTC –...

Club Atlético 3 de Febrero receives sponsorship from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy