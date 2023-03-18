The Minister of Women and Gender Equality of Chile, Antonia Orellana (i), visits the LollaLove stands on gender programs, during the Lollapalooza 2023 festival in the commune of Cerrillos, in Santiago (Chile). EFE

The ‘Yes, it’s my problem’ campaign calls on society not to look to one side and attend to the victims.

SANTIAGO DE CHILE. The Ministry of Women and Gender Equality of the Chilean Executive announced this March 17, 2023 that will deploy at music festivals and popular festivities with an information campaign to raise awareness about sexist violence and help victims and which will debut this weekend at the Lollapaloozain Santiago.

“We cannot trust and believe that because society has advanced, the new generations will have gender equality incorporated into their thinking. We have to always be present and keep up our work,” said the Chilean Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Antonia Orellana.

Orellana visited the space that the Ministry installed at Lollapalooza, where there will be a lawyer and staff trained in psychological care.

The Ministry’s campaign has as its motto “Yes it’s my problem” in which a called on society not to look to the side and care for the victims.

“The figures show that Chilean women know that gender violence is a crime and that it can be reportedbut they are missing environmental factors to dare to do soOrellana said.

In 2021, 44 women were murdered in Chileaccording to government data, and there were other 163 cases of frustrated femicides.

Most of the Women murdered in recent years in Chile are concentrated between 30 and 45 years of age, according to official data.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the 11% of women over the age of 15 in Latin America have suffered sexual violence, which is equivalent to twice the world average. EFE