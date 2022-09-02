A few days before September 4, when Chileans will vote in a referendum to decide whether to approve (I approve) a rejection (rejection) the new constitution, there were demonstrations in the main cities of the country. Voting is compulsory and about fifteen million citizens are called upon to make their choice. The population is divided, although according to the latest polls the majority is in favor of rejection. What emerges from the demonstrations is the desire to discuss some issues of the new constitution in a precise way. In recent days, for example, in Santiago many people have demonstrated in support of the yes to the constitution, because it protects the right to housing.

There were also marches of women, defending the articles of the charter on the right to abortion and gender equality in the public administration sector. Students and groups of natives demonstrated together to support the part that defines Chile as a pluri-national and multicultural state, and recognizes the sovereignty of indigenous peoples. Although they represent 12 percent of the Chilean population, the native peoples are not protected by the old constitution, inherited from the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet, but reformed several times after the return to democracy in 1990.

The text met with strong opposition especially in the southern regions

Environmentalists paraded on bicycles waving flags in favor of the constitution, with slogans in defense of the environment and the symbol of the Mapuche, the largest indigenous group in Chile. The text written by the constituent assembly reads that “nature has rights ”and that“ the state and society have a duty to protect and respect it ”.

Even those who are against the new constitution took to the streets to express their dissent. In Puente Alto, one of the poorest neighborhoods in the capital Santiago, a group of women waved banners against the proposed change. See also Chile, Doña Lucia died aged 99. She was the widow of General Pinochet

“Our will is not expressed in the constitution,” says Marcela Sepúlveda, leader of the women’s guild that defends Chilean traditions. “We do not agree with the new gender laws and we want to make it clear, we ask that our customs be respected,” she adds.

The text, which in case of victory of theI approve it could become the new constitution of Chile, it encounters strong opposition especially in the south of the country, where for some time there have been violent conflicts between the Mapuche population and the landowners. In the Araucanía region, marches attacked articles establishing indigenous sovereignty, access to education in native languages ​​and indigenous justice, which would guarantee native peoples a judicial system inspired by the ancestral tradition of each ethnic group. A similar model is in place in Bolivia.

According to the political analyst Claudia Heiss, the distance between those who are in favor of and against the new constitution depends above all on how the issues at stake have been presented to public opinion.

“The yes campaign was conducted with little money, donations and advertising. The lack, however, was compensated for by street demonstrations and the work of student organizations and civil society, which are promoting a series of events to inform the population in a correct way, ”Heiss says. According to her, the movement in favor of rejection it was able to count on gigantic propaganda, particularly in the media.

This may partly explain the change in polls in recent months. In January of this year, according to a survey by the Cadem institute, 56 percent of Chileans said they were in favor of the new constitution. Only 33 percent were against it. The distance between the two blocks has gradually narrowed, then since last April the scenario has completely reversed: in the latest poll it emerged that the Chileans in favor of rejection are 46 percent, those in favor ofI approve 37 percent and the undecided 17 percent. See also Chile-Brazil, qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: the latest challenge was decided by Paquetá

To know Misinformation and distrust On 4 July 2022, exactly one year from the start of the work of the constituent assembly, whose delegates had been elected in May 2021, the Chilean president Gabriel Boric he received a copy of the new constitution and called a popular referendum for September 4 to approve or reject it. The text, three hundred pages with 388 articles and 54 transitional norms, is the result of discussions and compromises to seek an institutional way out of the questions that emerged during the social protests against inequalities that broke out in Chile in October 2019. If approved, the constitutional text will replace that of 1980, which in its formal structure dates back to the era of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, even if it has been modified on several occasions. “But in the months in which the constituents worked on the new text, citizens’ confidence in the constituent process decreased”, writes the Chilean daily Third. “The responsibility lay with some extreme proposals – for example that of eliminating all the powers of the state and replacing them with an assembly of workers and people – and various scandals that broke out among the constituents,” says Daniel Matamala in a comment on the Washington Post. The most serious involved Rodrigo Rojas Vade, a prominent figure during the 2019 demonstrations, who built a political career on his battle against leukemia and the inequalities in access to healthcare that caused him to become impoverished. When a Tercera investigation revealed that his illness was false, Rojas Vade resigned from the assembly. But at that point the image of the institution was compromised. To these facts was added a violent campaign of disinformation and dissemination of false news on the constitution, such as those according to which the new text abolishes private property and authorizes abortion up to the ninth month of pregnancy. ◆ See also England and Italy are the most popular destinations

However, within the two fronts there are different nuances and currents. In the group that wants to definitively put a stone on the constitution of the Pinochet era, someone asks to re-discuss some articles after the approval of the text in the referendum. A similar thing happens among those who are against the new constitution: a part of those who want to vote the rejection does not disapprove of all articles, so there are points of contact between the two poles.

“No will win,” says Carol Bown, who was a member of the constituent assembly for the right-wing Unión demócrata independiente party. But according to her, “the effort made by the assembly will not be completely useless: it will serve to re-discuss some points inserted in the text in a hurry, as if it were a draft”.

The government of left-wing President Gabriel Boric, in favor of the new constitution, faced with the probable defeat, was forced to think of a plan b. Since the current constitution has already been rejected by the majority of Chileans in the referendum of August 2020 (when 78 percent of those who voted voted to change it), there is room to negotiate a new text. The main right-wing parties agreed.

Giorgio Jackson, secretary general of the presidency, explains how it could proceed: “We will have to reach a consensus in parliament in order to establish the mechanism for renegotiating the most critical articles and also a new system to approve them”. ◆ ar