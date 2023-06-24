Chile’s parliament approves expansion of environmental institutions

Santiago. Parliament in Chile has passed a law allowing the creation of a Service for Biodiversity and Protected Areas, or SPAB for short.

“Eight ministers, five governments and a political consensus made it possible to overcome all interests opposed to a service for biodiversity,” tweeted former Environment Minister Marcelo Mena.

Thirteen years after the law was first brought into parliament, a overwhelming majority, with just two votes against, passed the legislative package intended to complete Chile’s environmental institutions.

The service, which reports directly to the Ministry of the Environment, will in future be responsible for preserving biodiversity in the country and managing the national nature reserves. “There is an urgent need to counteract the decline in biodiversity and the creation of the SBAP makes this possible, as it provides the country with a 100 percent public service that cares,” Environment Minister Maisa Rojas told the media.

So far, much of this work has been carried out by the Corporación Nacional Forestal (Conaf), a private corporation owned by the Ministry of the Environment, although some of its activities have to be financed privately. This often led to a lack of resources in fighting forest fires, monitoring environmental regulations and prosecuting criminals. So far, Conaf has also managed the country’s 107 national parks. The maintenance costs are largely borne by the admission tickets of the visitors.

The new law will increase the budget for these tasks by more than 50 percent, reported the Chilean online newspaper El Mostrador. In Chile, around 42 percent of the oceans and 22 percent of the land area are protected. This makes Chile one of the countries with the most nature reserves.

Parallel to the expansion of nature reserves and the special protection of wetlands, institutions for the protection of nature have been expanded in recent years. In 2010, for example, former President Michelle Bachelet transformed what was then the National Environment Commission into today’s Ministry of the Environment.

All subsequent governments publicly demonstrated their efforts to improve environmental protection. The right-wing government under Sebastián Piñera also brought the United Nations climate conference, COP25, to the capital Santiago. Due to the social revolt in October 2019, this had to be postponed to Madrid at short notice. Included disgraced Shortly before the end of the negotiations, the then Minister for the Environment, Carolina Schmidt, suggested that the last statements be completed electronically, “since most of us have to hurry to the airport,” said the then Minister in front of the plenum, which was unanimously answered with a “No ” replied.

The government at the time also refused to sign the Escazú environmental agreement. The “Regional Treaty on Access to Information, Public Participation and Legal Review in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean” is intended, among other things, to guarantee environmentalists more protection from persecution.

Despite the changes, the country continues to struggle with various problems in the concrete implementation of environmental protection measures. Activists have found that companies have been able to successfully defend themselves against the protection of urban bogs and wetlands in court.

In addition, Environment Minister Maisa Rojas failed to ban the operation of new salmon farms in environmental protection areas by law at the same time as the SBAP was founded. The salmon industry continues to make headlines with outbreaks of predatory fish and pollution of the underwater world with antibiotics, droppings, fuel and industrial waste.

The minister said in an interview with El Desconcierto: “The salmon is an invasive and exotic animal species, it seems logical to me that this danger should not exist in protected areas”, thus showing that there is still a large gap between declarations and concrete practice reigns.

