Chilly Weather and Rain Expected in Guangxi as Cold Air Sweeps Through

Guangxi hit by “package” of weather with temperatures dropping to “1” and rain and strong winds expected to continue until the 17th

On November 12, the cold air expanded, and the temperature dropped to “1” in many places in Guangxi. At 8 a.m. that day, the temperature in most areas of Guangxi dropped by 3°C to 7°C compared with the same time on the 11th, and the weather became chilly.

The meteorological department predicts that as the cold air advances southward, temperatures in various parts of Guangxi will continue to “plunge.” The temperature in most areas will drop by 8°C to 10°C, with local temperatures above 12°C.

Among them, the lowest temperature will occur on the morning of the 14th. It is expected that after the cooling, the minimum temperature will be only 1℃-5℃ in the alpine mountainous areas, 7℃-10℃ in northeastern Guangxi, and 10℃-15℃ in other areas.

In addition to the sudden drop in temperature, strong winds and rain also joined in the fun. On November 13, Guangxi’s basic rainfall was online, with moderate or heavy rain in local areas, and there were also level 5-6 gusts and level 7 gales in eastern and southern Guangxi. On the 14th and 15th, the influence of the cold air weakened, the rain gradually stopped in southern Guangxi, and the rainy weather remained in northern Guangxi. Affected by the addition of a new wave of cold air on the 16th, the rainfall range has expanded again, and there will be light rain in many places in Guangxi. It was not until the 17th that the weather improved and became sunny.

Generally speaking, in the next week, Guangxi will have low temperatures, rainy weather, and windy weather, which will make the body feel more wet and cold. (South China Morning Post reporter/Li Yingxia)

