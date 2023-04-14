SPORTS

National Chess Championship, will be held in Riobamba.

The coliseum of the Santo Tomás Apóstol school in Riobamba, is the scene of the “National Chess Championship”, the participating categories are U10, U14, U18, absolute category and female category; This competition is promoted by the Ecuadorian Chess Federation (FEDA) and its objective is to strengthen the “science sport” throughout the country. The competitors with the best presentation in this national championship will integrate the national team that will represent Ecuador in international competitions. This was confirmed by Eliu Alvarado, chess coach of the Chimborazo Sports Federation. “The work that we have developed with the boys, will bring us positive results for the province, competing in our city is a motivation; I am sure that every chess player who wears the Chimborazo colors will give everything in each game”, said Alvarado. This sporting event will end next Sunday, April 16, where the new national chess champions will be announced.

Chimborazo Sports Federation, is part of the organization of this national competition, providing the necessary logistical support and fulfilling the role of hosts for the other participating provinces. More than a hundred chess players are in competition, the opening event, the Chimboracense delegation is made up of 25 competitors in various categories that will test their preparation and conditions. “The training process of a chess player must have several elements, to achieve great results, the preparation, nutrition and focus of our representatives, is key to establishing ourselves as one of the chess powers in Ecuador”, he concluded.