The recognition ceremony was held at the facilities of the FDCH administrative building, which was attended by young athletes, administrative staff, among other authorities.

Delivery of recognition to Juan Sanchez, alias “Mashkuki”.

The Chimborazo Sports Federation (FDCH) presented a recognition to Juan Sánchez alias “Mashkuky”, former Ecuadorian national team and prominent basketball player in the province. The event was held in the administrative building of the FDCH, which was attended by staff, athletes, colleagues, friends and relatives of “Mashkuki”.

The main objective of the delivery of this recognition is to demonstrate to the Chimboracense province the talent it provides and the great players it has had at the national level. “It is important to recognize the great athletes who have made history in our city and province, it is for this reason that we have decided to give recognition to Juan León Sánchez Mera, for having represented the province at the national level in basketball, with the objective of showing new talents that the FDCH values ​​their skills and development in any sport”, said Fabian Falconí, auditor.

Juan León Sánchez Mera, was a prominent athlete in Chimborazo and at the national level in 1976. Throughout his career he has obtained great recognition, which has motivated him to become a sports icon in the city of Riobamba. “I remember that together with Fabian and other friends, in 1976 and 1977 we created the first basketball sports school, at that time there was nothing, not even technicians, however, today all sports federations have a school in this field. . It’s been 46 years since I played and it’s very gratifying to receive this recognition. I had a sponsor who recruited me to learn; In the process I have won many titles, but for me the most important thing is the friendship that I was able to create in the world of sport”, highlighted Sánchez.

Between hugs and applause, alias “Mashkuki” was recognized by the FDCH inspector, who handed over a trophy, plaque, medal, and a sweater. Hernán Garcés, Juan’s schoolmate, extended his thanks and the corresponding congratulations: “I want to sketch my dear friend for being a great athlete, for his excellent performance and for leaving the city and the province on high; I am very happy to know that he is now recognized and he is an icon for the new sports promises ”, he concluded.