Home » China, 19th Asian Games started with colorful celebrations
News

China, 19th Asian Games started with colorful celebrations

by admin
China, 19th Asian Games started with colorful celebrations

Web Desk: A colorful opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games was held in Hangzhou, China, a country that has a prominent place in the world of sports, in which Chinese President Xi Jinping specially participated, while other countries besides him. The head was also present in the stadium.
More than 12,000 athletes from 45 countries are participating in the 19th Asian Games. The Asian Games will be held at 44 venues. The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium had a capacity of 80,000 spectators. More than 12 thousand athletes from 45 countries are participating in this mega event, 481 events will be held at 56 venues.
Considering the importance of the competitions, 14 new venues have been constructed for the event. The Chinese city of Hangzhou was selected to host the Asian Games in September 2015, and has been given another chance due to its performance. The event used artificial intelligence and eco-friendly technology while highlighting Chinese culture through digital fireworks.
The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8. Pakistan’s 262-member contingent will participate in the Asian Games. Pakistani athletes will showcase their skills in 24 sports.
It may be noted that the Asian Games were postponed for a year due to Covid-19. China is hosting the Asian Games for the third time. Earlier, China hosted the Asian Games in 1990 and 2010.

See also  "Music" bathing in sunshine speaks for EYE, the city launches the 26th national "Eye Day" theme activity__Shanghai Municipal Health Commission

You may also like

Tropical Storm Ofelia Disrupts Fall Weekend in New...

Bogotá: installation of the rainwater pipe on Av.68...

Handball: ThSV Eisenach suffered an avoidable defeat in...

May God’s peace be upon the conference –...

Tropical Storm Ophelia Hits North Carolina, Causes Flooding...

Edict 2nd. notice Ruth Maria Mosquera de Lopez

2023 Guangxi Celebration Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival and...

Protests against police violence and racism in France...

Chavismo continues bombing opposition primaries – EntornoInteligente

Millions of Americans to Receive $914 Social Security...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy