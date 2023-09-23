China, 19th Asian Games started with colorful celebrations

Web Desk: A colorful opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games was held in Hangzhou, China, a country that has a prominent place in the world of sports, in which Chinese President Xi Jinping specially participated, while other countries besides him. The head was also present in the stadium.

More than 12,000 athletes from 45 countries are participating in the 19th Asian Games. The Asian Games will be held at 44 venues. The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium had a capacity of 80,000 spectators. More than 12 thousand athletes from 45 countries are participating in this mega event, 481 events will be held at 56 venues.

Considering the importance of the competitions, 14 new venues have been constructed for the event. The Chinese city of Hangzhou was selected to host the Asian Games in September 2015, and has been given another chance due to its performance. The event used artificial intelligence and eco-friendly technology while highlighting Chinese culture through digital fireworks.

The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8. Pakistan’s 262-member contingent will participate in the Asian Games. Pakistani athletes will showcase their skills in 24 sports.

It may be noted that the Asian Games were postponed for a year due to Covid-19. China is hosting the Asian Games for the third time. Earlier, China hosted the Asian Games in 1990 and 2010.

