China aims to sell more than $100 billion a year worth of flowers by 2035

China aims to achieve a modernization of the flower industry by 2035, with annual sales exceeding 700 billion yuan (101.28 billion US dollars).

By 2035, China will basically develop a comprehensive system for the protection of flower germplasm resources, and the market share of major cultivated varieties in the country will reach 25 percent, according to the development plan jointly issued by multiple government bodies, including the National Forestry and Grassland Administration and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

In order to promote the high-quality development of the flower industry, China will boost independent innovation in the flower seed industry, optimize industrial and supply chains, and strengthen technological innovation in the sector, according to the plan. .

In addition, the roadmap specifies measures to improve the quality of the products in this industry, accelerate its digitization and promote the improvement of the consumption of flowers.

China is currently the world‘s largest producer of flowers, as well as an important participant in foreign trade and consumption of flowers.