The 2nd China -ASEAN Civil Aviation Cooperation Forum was held in Nanning, Guangxi on the 17th.Photo by Chen Qiuxia

(Focus on CAEXPO) China and ASEAN join hands to promote the recovery of the civil aviation industry and jointly build the “Air Silk Road”

China News Service, Nanning, September 18 (Chen Qiuxia) The 2nd China-ASEAN Civil Aviation Cooperation Forum was held in Nanning, Guangxi on the 17th. Representatives from the political, business and academic circles from China and ASEAN discussed together to promote the recovery and development of the civil aviation industry in the post-epidemic era, jointly build the China-ASEAN “Air Silk Road”, and facilitate economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges between China and ASEAN.

Yin Shijun, chief engineer of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, introduced in his speech that in 2021, the level of economic cooperation between China and ASEAN will continue to deepen, and the trade volume will reach a new high; a total of 19 domestic airlines and 22 foreign airlines operate China-ASEAN full cargo and passenger-to-cargo operations Flights, a total of 1175 flights per week.

Yin Shijun said that 2022 is the first year of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership and the year when the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) comes into effect. The Civil Aviation Administration of China will continue to support Guangxi in building an efficient aviation logistics network, speed up the construction of Guangxi airport infrastructure, promote Guangxi civil aviation to accelerate the integration of the “Belt and Road” and the construction of the new western land-sea corridor, and build an international aviation corridor for ASEAN.

In recent years, the pragmatic cooperation between Guangxi and ASEAN in the field of civil aviation has achieved remarkable results. At present, Guangxi has 370 general aviation routes, and has basically formed the “Provincial Capital Link”, “ASEAN Link” and “Express Link” route network of hot cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Fang Chunming, vice chairman of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said that in the future, Guangxi will take the effective implementation of RCEP as a new opportunity to deepen pragmatic cooperation with ASEAN in terms of civil aviation governance system, market system, industrial system and infrastructure system, and jointly promote the recovery of the industry as soon as possible. , to accelerate the joint construction of the China-ASEAN “Air Silk Road”.

Liu Ke, director of the Department of Transportation of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said that in the future, Guangxi will focus on smoothing the “Air Silk Road”, a new land-sea corridor in the west, and build Nanning Airport into a gateway hub airport facing ASEAN; Aviation logistics circle”; with air passenger transport as the main body, jointly build a gateway hub to ASEAN; with air cargo as the focus, jointly build an international aviation logistics channel for ASEAN. (Finish)