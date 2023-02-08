06.02.2023

The business ministers of China and Australia held their first talks in three-and-a-half years on improving bilateral relations. The Australian side asked China to restart “commercial relations without obstacles” and lift the import ban on Australian products.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) During the period when the Australian conservatives were in power, bilateral disputes between China and Australia continued. Starting in 2020, China also imposed high tariffs on important Australian exports such as barley, beef and wine. In the past few years, the two sides have also launched a fierce competition to expand their influence in the South Pacific region.

After Australia’s center-left government came to power in May last year, Sino-Australian relations have eased. Beginning on Monday, the two sides began negotiations on the “full restoration of commercial relations”. Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said he had a video call with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and reiterated the need to restore “barrier-free trade in Australian exports”.

The Ministers of Commerce of China and Australia also reached a consensus on holding face-to-face talks at an appropriate time. High tariffs imposed by China and an informal import ban on Australian coal cost Australian exporters about A$20 billion a year. Farrell said the video meeting was “an important step towards stabilizing Australia-China relations”.

China‘s official Xinhua News Agency quoted Commerce Minister Wang Wentao as saying, “The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that China‘s door will only open wider. A continuously developing and open China will provide a better future for all countries, including Australia. Countries around the world will bring more opportunities.” The Xinhua News Agency report also stated that the two sides should follow the direction specified by the leaders’ meeting in the next stage, meet each other halfway, strengthen communication and coordination in the economic and trade field, and seek mutual benefit and common understanding on issues of concern to each other. winning solution.

During the G20 summit in November last year, Australian Prime Minister Albanese met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken temporarily canceled a planned visit to China after the Pentagon accused China of flying a suspected spy balloon over U.S. soil.

On Monday, Australian Foreign Minister Huang Yingxian called on China and the United States to resolve disputes through diplomatic channels. “At the current moment, it is particularly important to resolve disputes through diplomatic means so as not to further intensify the situation.” “We all hope that the region will achieve peace, stability and peace.” Prosperity, which means that communication between major countries should be strengthened.”

At the end of last year, Huang Yingxian visited Beijing. She was also the first Australian foreign minister to visit China in the past four years. The previous Australian government angered Beijing by criticizing China‘s human rights record, passing anti-foreign infiltration laws, and calling for an investigation into the origin of the new coronavirus. Relations between the two sides once fell to a historical low.

Local Australian media reported that a batch of Australian coal will arrive at a Chinese port this week. This is also the first batch of Australian coal products to arrive in China two and a half years after China imposed an unofficial import ban on Australian coal. The Australian Financial Review reported that this is a clear signal that the Chinese authorities are gradually lifting some import bans on Australian products.

