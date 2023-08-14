Wang Yi Meets with New Cambodian Prime Minister Both Commit to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

China‘s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, recently met with the newly appointed Cambodian Prime Minister to discuss ways to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries. The meeting took place amidst growing tensions in the region, particularly in the South China Sea, where China and Cambodia have been working closely.

During the meeting, Wang Yi and the Cambodian Prime Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region. They agreed to continue cooperating on various fields, including trade, investment, tourism, and infrastructure development.

China has been Cambodia’s largest investor and trading partner for many years. In recent years, the two countries have further deepened their economic ties, with China providing significant investments in Cambodia’s infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, and ports.

The Cambodian Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for China‘s continued support and emphasized Cambodia’s commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations. He expressed hope that the bilateral relations would continue to flourish in various sectors, bringing more benefits to both countries and their people.

Wang Yi echoed the sentiment and reaffirmed China‘s commitment to supporting Cambodia’s development and safeguarding its sovereignty. He highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two countries in maintaining regional peace and contributing to the stability of the Southeast Asian region.

The meeting also touched upon the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Both sides reiterated their commitment to peaceful resolution and adherence to international law. They emphasized the need for all parties involved to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could escalate tensions in the region.

China‘s continued support for Cambodia comes at a time when the country is facing international criticism for its human rights record and democratic backsliding. Some Western nations have raised concerns about China‘s influence over Cambodia’s political landscape. However, Cambodia has repeatedly defended its close ties with China, stating that it is based on mutual respect and shared interests.

As the meeting came to a close, both leaders expressed optimism about the future of China-Cambodia relations. They vowed to work together to deepen cooperation and strengthen ties in various fields, further enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

The meeting between Wang Yi and the Cambodian Prime Minister showcases China‘s commitment to maintaining close relations with its neighboring countries and contributing to regional stability. It also reflects Cambodia’s desire to leverage its relationship with China to drive economic growth and development.

With China‘s continued support and Cambodia’s unwavering commitment, the future looks promising for the two nations as they navigate the complex geopolitical landscape in the region.

