While China is carrying out large-scale military exercises against Taiwan after the “Cai-Mai Meeting”, the China-Japan High-level Consultation Mechanism on Maritime Affairs is holding a new round of talks in Tokyo. Japan said it was following China’s military actions around Taiwan “with great interest”.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Senior officials from Japan and China held talks in Tokyo on Monday (April 10) to discuss disputed waters in the East China Sea. at this time,Beijing is conducting massive military exercises around Taiwan.

The meeting took place after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States and met with House Speaker McCarthy as part of regular talks on the “China-Japan High-Level Consultation Mechanism on Maritime Affairs” that began in 2012. Chinese warplanes and warships, including aircraft carriers, are simulating a blockade strike against Taiwan.

Before the talks began, Hong Liang, head of the Chinese delegation, said China was seeking cooperation with Japan in the maritime domain and looked forward to “in-depth dialogue” with his counterpart.

A senior Japanese government spokesman said Japan had been following China‘s military drills around Taiwan with “great interest”. “The importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is important not only to Japan’s security, but also toThe stability of the entire international community is also very important. “Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroichi Matsuno told reporters.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of China and sees the meeting between senior U.S. and Taiwanese officials as interference in its internal affairs. Beijing says it does not rule out using force to occupy Taiwan to “unify the motherland”.

In this round of talks, the representative of the Chinese side is Hong Liang, Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the representative of the Japanese side is Takehiro Funakoshi, Director of the Asia and Oceania Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At the last talks in November, Hong criticized Tokyo for commenting on China‘s activities in the Taiwan Strait. He also demanded that Japan withdraw its ships from waters around islands in the East China Sea claimed by both countries.

Coast Guard ships from China and Japan regularly clash in waters around Japanese-controlled islands known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China. While the United States does not take a position on the territory’s sovereignty, it has said it would view any attempt by China to seize the islands as an attack on its allies.

last month,China and Japan set up a military hotline, to prevent any accidental air and sea conflicts in disputed waters. Earlier this month,Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng paid his first visit to China since taking office.

