China and the United States Join Forces to Promote Upcoming Meeting with Xi Jinping

Wang Yi and Biden meet to promote “visiting meeting with Xi”

28.10.2023

The Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, who is visiting the United States, met separately with President Biden and National Security Assistant Sullivan on October 27. Both the United States and China stated that they agreed to work together to promote the meeting between the two heads of state next month.

According to a briefing from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi conveyed to Biden the purpose of his visit, which is to effectively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote Sino-US relations. He emphasized the need to return to the track of healthy and stable development as soon as possible. Wang Yi also highlighted that promoting stable Sino-US relations is not only in the best interests of both countries and their peoples but is also the common expectation of the international community.

Biden, on the other hand, expressed his willingness to maintain communication with China and collaborate in addressing global challenges. The meeting was described by the White House as a good opportunity to keep communication channels open between two geopolitical rivals with profound political differences. During the meeting, President Biden also expressed his condolences regarding the sudden death of former Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

In addition to the meeting with President Biden, Wang Yi also held a meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The two sides discussed international and regional issues of common concern, including Sino-US relations, high-level exchanges, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Taiwan Strait issue. Sullivan expressed concerns about China‘s behavior in the South China Sea and emphasized the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The meetings between Wang Yi and U.S. officials lasted a total of 9 hours and involved candid and in-depth discussions. The United States also proposed the restoration of military communication channels between the two countries during the meetings. The discussions covered various issues, including human rights and fentanyl.

The recent high-level contacts between China and the United States indicate an easing of relations. U.S. officials have visited China, and Chinese officials have visited the United States in an effort to improve bilateral relations. However, some U.S. lawmakers and critics have expressed concerns about these visits, fearing that they may divert attention from measures aimed at increasing U.S. competition with China.

Another significant signal of the countries’ improving relations was the unexpected meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and California Governor Gavin Newsom during Newsom’s visit to China. This meeting highlighted the warm and friendly relationship between the United States and China and paved the way for the upcoming summit between the two heads of state.

China has not yet confirmed whether Xi Jinping will meet with Biden during the APEC San Francisco Summit in November. The announcement is expected to come from China at a later date.

The meetings between Wang Yi and U.S. officials signify a willingness to promote dialogue and improve relations between the two countries. However, the future of Sino-US relations will depend on the outcome of the upcoming meeting between Xi Jinping and Biden and the actions taken by both countries in the following months.

(Reuters, AP)