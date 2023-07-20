China and US Hold Dialogue on Climate Change in Beijing: A Step Towards Climate Cooperation

China and the United States recently held a dialogue on climate change in Beijing, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. The meeting took place following the visit of John Kerry, the US President’s special envoy for climate issues, to China from July 16 to 19.

During the talks, Xie Zhenhua, China‘s special envoy on climate change affairs, engaged in discussions with Kerry. Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, Zhao Yingmin, also attended the meeting. The main focus of the dialogue was to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state at the Bali Summit and cooperate in addressing the global challenge of climate change.

Both China and the United States agreed that climate change is a common challenge that humanity must face together. Recognizing the significance of collaboration between the two countries, the dialogue centered on implementing the Sino-US Joint Statement on Addressing the Climate Crisis and the Sino-US Glasgow Joint Declaration on Strengthening Climate Action.

During the meeting, the two sides presented their respective policies and progress in combating climate change. They also discussed topics such as energy transformation, global green industrial supply chains, low-carbon technologies, and promoting cooperation through institutionalization and pragmatism.

It was agreed that close communication between China and the United States would continue in order to address the challenges posed by climate change.

This dialogue between China and the United States on climate change reflects both countries’ commitment to taking proactive steps to tackle environmental issues and promote global climate governance. Collaboration between the world‘s two largest economies is crucial in addressing the current climate crisis and ensuring a sustainable future.