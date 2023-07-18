China and US Leaders Discuss Climate Cooperation in Meeting Between Wang Yi and John Kerry

Wang Yi Meets with US President John Kerry to Discuss Climate Cooperation

Beijing, July 18 – Wang Yi, director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the CPC Central Committee, met with John Kerry, the special envoy for climate issues appointed by US President Joe Biden, in Beijing on July 18.

During the meeting, Wang highlighted the importance of a stable China-US relationship. He mentioned the successful meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Biden in Bali last November, where they reached important consensus. Wang emphasized the need for both sides to earnestly implement this consensus, eliminate interference, and bring Sino-US relations back on track for healthy development.

Wang further emphasized that China, under the guidance of Xi Jinping’s thoughts on ecological civilization, is committed to green, low-carbon, and sustainable development. China actively seeks international cooperation in addressing climate change and aims to contribute to the building of a clean and beautiful world, with the ultimate goal of building a community with a shared future for all mankind. Wang expressed China‘s willingness to strengthen dialogue and communication with the United States, discussing mutually beneficial cooperation in tackling climate change.

The cooperation between China and the US on climate change holds immense potential, but it also relies on the understanding and support of the people of both countries. Wang emphasized that this cooperation cannot be separated from the overall environment of Sino-US relations. He hoped that the US would pursue a rational, pragmatic, and positive policy towards China, continue to adhere to the one-China principle, handle the Taiwan issue properly, and practice mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.

In response, Kerry highlighted that the US attaches great importance to stabilizing its relations with China. He expressed the desire to work closely with China in order to enhance bilateral relations and bring benefits to the world. Kerry mentioned that the United States has always adhered to the one-China policy and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China based on mutual respect. He also stressed the importance of properly handling differences and jointly addressing global challenges such as climate change.

The meeting between Wang Yi and John Kerry demonstrates the commitment of both China and the US to tackle climate change and work towards a more sustainable future. It provides an opportunity for dialogue and cooperation on this critical issue, which has far-reaching implications for the entire world. The outcome of this meeting will contribute to the global efforts in combating climate change and promoting international cooperation.

