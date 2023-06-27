Home » China announced its support to Russia
News

by admin
Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 3:42 am

Beijing (Ummat News) China has expressed its support for Moscow in the context of the armed rebellion of the private Wagner Group, which consists of mercenaries in Russia.
China‘s foreign ministry said in a statement that the incident was Russia’s internal matter after Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin abruptly backed out before moving his troops into Moscow as part of a deal brokered by Belarus. Agreed to move.
As a friendly neighbor of Russia and a comprehensive strategic partner of cooperation for the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity, Beijing said in the statement.

