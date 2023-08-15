China Announces 2023 Service Trade Fair to Boost Global Economic Recovery

China to host 2023 Service Trade Fair to promote global economic recovery

Beijing, China – The China Securities Journal announced on August 14th that the Service Trade Association will release its confidence in opening up to the outside world and promote the recovery of the global economy. The announcement was made during a press conference for the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), with the theme “Openness Leads Development, Cooperation and Win-Win Future”. The fair is scheduled to take place from September 2nd to 6th at the National Convention Center and Shougang Park, covering a total area of approximately 155,000 square meters.

Zhang Yi, deputy director of the China International Economic and Technological Exchange Center, expressed optimism about the upcoming event during the press conference, stating that the success of the CIFTIS will help boost China‘s confidence in its commitment to high-level opening up and attract global resources to accelerate the construction of a new development pattern. The event aims to foster international cooperation and contribute to the recovery and development of the world economy.

The 2023 CIFTIS will have four highlights, according to Zhang Yi. Firstly, it will feature major events and authoritative reports to demonstrate high-level achievements. Secondly, it will strengthen internationalization and serve as an open platform for expanding global cooperation. Thirdly, it will focus on achieving high-performance results. Lastly, it will emphasize marketization to promote the sustainable development of the service trade.

Preparations for the fair are progressing well, as reported by Zhou Ling, deputy director of the Beijing International Service Trade Center. The recruitment of exhibitors has been completed, and over 200 forums, meetings, promotions, and negotiations are planned during the event. Some notable companies and institutions, including Schneider, Intel, Sanofi, Philips, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and PICC, will be showcasing their innovations and signing cooperation agreements.

Since its inception in 2012, the CIFTIS has gained international recognition and participation. It has attracted over 600,000 exhibitors from 196 countries and regions, with more than 600 foreign business associations and institutions participating. Following its quality upgrade in 2020, the fair has become the largest comprehensive exhibition in the global service trade sector, serving as an international public product for the global services industry.

To ensure the success of the event, the Shougang Park Service Trade Fair will introduce a 3.0 version, as stated by He Pengbo, director of the Propaganda Department of the Party Committee of Shougang Group Co., Ltd. The enhancements will focus on three areas of improvement: green landscape, road traffic, and supporting services. Additionally, equipment and facilities will be optimized for more efficient operation, and the venue will introduce innovative features such as the “One Blast Furnace Metaverse Paradise” and a smart operation center.

The Capital Exhibition Group is also contributing to the preparation of the fair. The venue planning at the National Convention Center area will be further optimized, with increased attention given to the outdoor display experience. The “online + offline” model will be adopted, ensuring a seamless experience for participants. The development of cultural and creative derivatives will be intensified, with new licensed manufacturers and retailers introduced.

The growth of service trade has been a prominent aspect of China‘s international trade. In 2022, China‘s total import and export of services reached 5,980.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.9%. In the first half of 2023, the country’s service trade continued to grow, with total import and export reaching 3,135.84 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.5%.

The export of knowledge-intensive services has become a new highlight in China‘s service trade development, accounting for 43.5% of total service import and export in the first half of the year. This growth is attributed to China‘s global value chain industry upgrade and the development of the “Belt and Road” initiative. The continuous growth of knowledge-intensive service exports has also contributed to a reduction in the trade deficit.

Experts believe that there is still significant potential for the development of China‘s service trade. Jing Ran, director of the Department of International Trade at the University of International Business and Economics, highlighted that the volume of trade in goods is three to four times that of trade in services globally. In 2021, China‘s ratio was 7.3, indicating ample room for the expansion of the service trade industry.

The upcoming 2023 CIFTIS serves as a platform for China to showcase its commitment to global economic cooperation and recovery. The event is eagerly anticipated and expected to contribute to the further growth of China‘s service trade sector and the world economy as a whole.

[Responsible editor: Lu Xiaofan]

