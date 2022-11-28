Home News China anti-coronavirus protests: Blank paper becomes symbol of protest – BBC News 中文
China anti-coronavirus protests: Blank paper becomes symbol of protest – BBC News 中文

China anti-coronavirus protests: Blank paper becomes symbol of protest – BBC News 中文

image source,Getty Images

Many times an object can become a symbol of a protest movement. This time in China, it was an unremarkable blank slate.

As night fell in Shanghai on Sunday (November 27), some participants in a vigil commemorating the victims of the Urumqi high-rise fire that sparked the wave of demonstrations held up blank papers.

Likewise, in Beijing, the Chinese capital, protesters held blank papers at Tsinghua University.

In another striking video, a young woman can be seen walking through the streets of Wuzhen, Zhejiang, wearing chains around her wrists, her mouth taped and a blank sheet of paper in her hand.

