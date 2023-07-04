China Arctic·Mohe Polar Day Marathon Attracts Thousands of Runners from Home and Abroad

Title: China Arctic·Mohe Polar Day Marathon Draws Thousands of Runners to the North Pole of China

Publication Date: July 4, 2023

Source: Leading News Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Shao Tian Li, Zhang Lei, Zhang Shu

On July 2, the 2023 China Arctic·Mohe Polar Day Marathon kicked off in Beiji Village, marking the start of the only polar day marathon in China. This extraordinary event attracted more than 3,000 runners from both domestic and international backgrounds.

The competition featured three main events – full marathon, half marathon, and mini marathon (5 kilometers) – for both men and women. At 15:10, the starting gun signaled the beginning of the race as participants set off from the Arctic Mountain Villa. The marathon route took them alongside the Sino-Russian border river and through the forest sea while allowing them to relish the stunning landscape and enjoy the refreshing midsummer breeze and natural oxygen bar.

After intense competition, Zhu Keke emerged as the men’s champion, completing the full marathon in an impressive 2 hours, 32 minutes, and 51 seconds. Zong Meiling secured the women’s championship, finishing the distance in 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 34 seconds. In the half marathon category, Daniel SIMATWO claimed the men’s title in 1 hour, 12 minutes, and 50 seconds, while Chen Chunyang triumphed as the women’s half marathon champion, clocking in at 1 hour, 26 minutes, and 11 seconds.

Known as the “North Pole of China,” Mohe is situated at the northernmost tip of the country, boasting the highest latitude. Mohe is renowned for offering exquisite views of the Northern Lights and possesses exceptional tourist attractions such as the northernmost part of China, the enchanting celestial phenomenon, the mysterious stone forest, and the source of the Longjiang River. With these fascinating natural wonders, Mohe has become an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts. In recent years, Mohe City has been actively pursuing a new pattern of open development, practicing the concept of preserving lucid waters, green mountains, golden mountains, and silver mountains, as well as promoting ice and snow tourism.

The China Arctic·Mohe Polar Day Marathon not only showcases the extraordinary resilience and athletic prowess of the participants but also serves as a platform to promote Mohe City’s unique tourism resources and its commitment to sustainable development. Through such events, Mohe aspires to create a harmonious balance between economic progress and environmental preservation.

The 2023 China Arctic·Mohe Polar Day Marathon has successfully concluded, leaving participants and spectators with lasting memories of a one-of-a-kind experience at the enchanting North Pole of China.

Text by: Shao Tianli

Photo by: Reporter Zhang Lei/Reporter Zhang Shu

