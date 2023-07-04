China Arctic·Mohe Polar Day Marathon Attracts Thousands of Runners from Home and Abroad

China Hosts Successful Polar Day Marathon in Mohe

On July 2, the 2023 China Arctic·Mohe Polar Day Marathon kicked off in Beiji Village. This prestigious event, being the only polar day marathon in China, attracted more than 3,000 runners from both domestic and international backgrounds.

The competition featured three main events: the men’s and women’s full marathon, the men’s and women’s half marathon, and the men’s and women’s mini marathon (5 kilometers). At precisely 15:10, the sound of the starting gun echoed through the air, signifying the beginning of the race. Participants embarked on their journey from the Arctic Mountain Villa, traversing the Sino-Russian border river and traversing the vast forest, all while enjoying the breathtaking scenery and the refreshing midsummer breeze.

After fierce competition, Zhu Keke claimed the men’s full marathon championship with an impressive time of 2 hours, 32 minutes, and 51 seconds. Zong Meiling secured the title of women’s full marathon champion, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 34 seconds. In the men’s half marathon, Daniel SIMATWO emerged victorious with a time of 1 hour, 12 minutes, and 50 seconds, while Chen Chunyang clinched the women’s half marathon championship in 1 hour, 26 minutes, and 11 seconds.

Mohe, situated at the northernmost tip of China and often referred to as the “North Pole of China,” boasts an array of unique attractions. As one of the best places in the country to witness the Northern Lights, Mohe is also known for its mystical stone forest and being the source of the Longjiang River. The city has embraced the concept of sustainable development, promoting lucid waters, green mountains, and preserving its wondrous ice and snow landscapes.

The successful hosting of the China Arctic·Mohe Polar Day Marathon not only showcased Mohe’s natural beauty but also highlighted its commitment to promoting outdoor activities and fostering tourism growth. This event has undoubtedly contributed to the city’s efforts to establish itself as a prime destination for nature lovers and sports enthusiasts alike.

