The reporter learned from the secretariat of the China-ASEAN Expo on March 31 that in order to promote regional economic recovery and help enterprises create and share business opportunities, the China-ASEAN Expo restarted its overseas tour. The first stop will be in Singapore from April 4th to 5th. The expo’s touring exhibition entered Singapore for the first time, and the Laos exhibition and the Malaysia exhibition will be held later.

According to reports, this tour exhibition is co-organized by the Secretariat of the China-ASEAN Expo, the Singapore Federation of Industry and Commerce and the Guangxi Department of Commerce, and co-organized by Singapore Business China, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Singapore Yijiacheng Group Co., Ltd. This year marks the first anniversary of RCEP’s entry into force and implementation. China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 negotiations are in full swing. This tour will focus on emerging fields such as digital economy and green economy, highlighting Guangxi’s characteristic industries. Among them, in terms of digital economy, drones, lighting equipment, meteorological equipment, security equipment and other electronic and electrical industry products will be displayed; in terms of green economy, Guigang electric vehicles and other new energy products will be displayed. In addition, special food and agricultural products such as Wuzhou Liubao tea, Hengzhou jasmine tea, Liuzhou snail powder, and southern black sesame paste will be organized to participate in the exhibition, helping “Guizihao” agricultural products to open up the ASEAN market.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. At the opening ceremony of this tour, the heads of relevant departments and business representatives in Guangxi and Singapore will respectively discuss the cooperation in the 20th China-ASEAN Expo, the construction of the new international land-sea trade channel, “Guangxi Products go to sea”, China-ASEAN characteristic commodity gathering center, Beibu Gulf port, building a gateway to ASEAN and an international air cargo hub, etc., to showcase the advantages and characteristics of Guangxi in the construction of the “Belt and Road” and dig deep into Guangxi and Singapore Cooperation potential to promote high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”.

This touring exhibition will invite top 50 supermarket companies in Singapore, high-quality member companies of the Singapore Business Association and leading companies in the industry to purchase at the meeting, hold food, tea, new energy and other industry matchmaking meetings, and provide opportunities for face-to-face negotiation and exchange for exhibitors. Guangxi enterprises will be organized to conduct business inspections in Singapore to promote in-depth cooperation in trade and investment between the two sides. (Reporter Wei Jing and intern Liu Zhixin)

(Editors in charge: Chen Lulu, Pang Guanhua)

