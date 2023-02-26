

China Association of Zoological Gardens: The cause of death of the giant panda “Lele” has been preliminarily determined and China is ready to take back the giant panda “Yaya”



Recently, after the Chinese giant panda expert team to the United States arrived at the Memphis Zoo, they jointly completed the autopsy examination of the giant panda “Lele” with the American experts. The autopsy ruled out the accidental death of the animal, such as intestinal volvulus, aortic rupture, and liver abscess. Common etiologies such as rupture or profuse bleeding. Cardiac changes were observed, and it was preliminarily judged to be the cause of death, but further pathological examination results were needed to confirm.

At the same time, the expert team inspected the health status of the giant panda “Yaya” on the spot, and consulted its medical examination report and monthly health report. According to the evaluation, besides the hair loss caused by skin diseases, “Yaya” has a good appetite, normal stool properties and stable weight. The expert group also discussed with the Memphis Garden about “Yaya”‘s abnormal coat, and put forward suggestions and requirements to the US side on “Yaya”‘s feeding and care.

China and the United States are actively coordinating and going through the relevant procedures, striving to transport the giant panda “Yaya” back to China as soon as possible. At present, China has issued import licenses and quarantine permits, identified quarantine sites, and made relevant preparations.

?

Special statement: The reprinting of this article is only for the purpose of disseminating information, and does not mean representing the views of this website or confirming the authenticity of its content; if other media, websites or individuals reprint and use from this website, they must retain the information indicated on this website “Source”, and take legal responsibilities such as copyright; if the author does not want to be reprinted or contact us for reprinting fees, please contact us.