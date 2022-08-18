Original title: China Baoding Capital Conference opened, 13 projects signed a total investment of more than 18.1 billion yuan

Pictured is the conference site.Photo by Xu Qiaoming

China News Service, Baoding, August 18 (Lu Zihao and Xu Qiaoming) On the 18th, the 2022 China Baoding Capital Conference with the theme of “Innovation Drives Development, Capital Empowers the Future” opened. During the conference, 13 major projects with a total investment of 18.138 billion yuan were signed.

This conference is hosted by Baoding Municipal People’s Government, Hebei Provincial Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau, and Hebei Securities Regulatory Bureau. It is the first time that Hebei Province has held a conference with capital as its main content. Platform to promote the accelerated convergence of capital elements in Baoding.

At the conference, the Green Finance Research Center of the National Institute of Financial Research of Tsinghua University and Temasek jointly released the Chinese version of the report “Climate Risk Pricing in Asia”, and the “Baoding Municipal Enterprise Service Platform” was officially launched.

The picture shows the scene of the signing ceremony.Photo by Xu Qiaoming

During the conference, 13 major projects with a total investment of 18.138 billion yuan were signed. Among them, the Baoding Municipal Government signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the National Equities Exchange and Quotations and the Beijing Stock Exchange, carried out training for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises in Baoding, and promoted the city’s innovative small and medium-sized enterprises to be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange and the National Equity Exchange System. Listed to support enterprises to use the Beijing Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange System to issue financing, transactions, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, etc.; Baoding Agricultural Development Group Co., Ltd. and New Supply and Marketing Industry Development Fund Management Co., Ltd. signed the “Baoding Rural Revitalization Industry Fund Project Cooperation Agreement” ”, through the establishment of an industrial investment fund of 2 billion yuan, it is planned to invest in related industries such as woody oilseeds, modern agriculture, grain industry, central kitchen prefabricated vegetables, and beautiful rural construction in Baoding.

Dang Xiaolong, secretary of the Baoding Municipal Party Committee, said that the city is accelerating the construction of seven leading industries including "medical, automobile, electricity, data, and tourism" and passive ultra-low energy buildings, urban agriculture, as well as new energy and intelligent networked vehicles and parts. 18 key industrial chains including smart grid, rail transit, hydrogen energy, and third-generation semiconductors. As the country's first innovation-driven development demonstration city and the province's only "Science and Technology Innovation China" pilot city, Baoding is accelerating the construction of a national-level innovative city and promoting the construction of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei collaborative innovation community. At present, the city has 395 technology innovation platforms, 1,310 high-tech enterprises, and 11,644 technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises.

