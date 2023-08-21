China Builds the World’s Largest National Park System to Protect All Things’ Harmonious Coexistence

China Builds World‘s Largest National Park System to Protect Biodiversity

Xining, August 21 – China is constructing the world‘s largest national park system to safeguard the harmonious coexistence of all living things. Serving as the “Pearl in the Crown” of beautiful China, national parks are vital for preserving the natural ecosystem, unique landscapes, and rich biodiversity. From the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau to the South China Sea coast, these parks display the interconnectedness of all things and the resurgence of rare bird and animal populations, showcasing the beauty of nature and ecology.

The National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration), in collaboration with the Qinghai Provincial People’s Government, recently organized the second National Park Forum in Xining, Qinghai. The objective of the forum was to discuss and establish the world‘s largest national park system, while also uniting efforts to protect flagship species.

Presently, China has successfully established its first set of national parks, including Sanjiangyuan, Giant Panda, Siberian Tiger and Leopard, Hainan Tropical Rainforest, and Wuyi Mountain. These parks cover an expansive area of 230,000 square kilometers, encompassing almost 30% of China‘s key protected wildlife species.

Guan Zhiou, director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration), stated that the national park system serves as a significant institutional innovation in the construction of an ecological civilization and a beautiful China. This major stride towards natural ecology protection opens a new chapter in China‘s commitment to biodiversity preservation.

Sanjiangyuan National Park has successfully achieved comprehensive protection of the sources of the Yangtze River, the Yellow River, and the Lancang River. The population of Tibetan antelopes has rebounded to over 70,000. Similarly, the Giant Panda National Park safeguards more than 70% of wild giant pandas, connecting 13 ecological corridors for local populations. The Tiger and Leopard National Park has facilitated the establishment of seamless cross-border passages, with Siberian tiger numbers surpassing 50 and Amur leopard numbers exceeding 60. The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park has witnessed continuous improvement in rainforest habitat, leading to the recovery of the Hainan gibbon population to 6 groups comprising 37 individuals.

Experts emphasized that the revival of flagship species, which serve as key indicators of regional ecological balance, signifies a significant enhancement in ecological biodiversity and the overall ecological function. China‘s established national parks and candidate areas host more than 5,000 species of terrestrial vertebrates and 29,000 species of higher plants, protecting over 80% of China‘s vital wildlife species and their habitats.

Stephen Polaski, a member of the Science and Technology Committee of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the US National Academy of Sciences, expressed his admiration, stating: “China has taken tangible measures to restore biodiversity, placing nature on the path to recovery and benefiting the people and the planet.”

Since the inception of the national park system, China has consistently prioritized the use of scientific and technological advancements to protect wild animals within these parks. The National Park Forum featured a space and ground monitoring and new technology application exhibition area, showcasing various innovative technological products employed for national park construction.

“We utilize scientific and technological equipment like unmanned aerial vehicles and ground intelligent terminals for real-time ecological monitoring and measurement of carbon sinks, effectively assisting in the monitoring and protection of flagship species in national parks,” explained Ming, the chief engineer of the Institute of Unmanned Systems at Beihang University.

Today, national parks worldwide employ cutting-edge technological methods to ensure ecological preservation. Through the establishment of a giant panda genetic data platform, Sichuan has successfully compiled DNA archives for over 500 giant pandas. AI technologies enable national parks to identify and classify more than 30 animal species, including tigers, leopards, bears, and lynxes. Additionally, the Geladandong Glacier, located at the source of the Yangtze River, employs satellite technology to transmit monitoring results, allowing people to witness the formation of the first drop of water at the river’s origin.

National parks not only serve as sanctuaries for rare species but also provide surrounding communities with high-quality ecological products. Guan Zhiou emphasized the significance of ecological protection in improving people’s livelihoods. Various regions in China are accelerating the promotion of green transformation and development, exploring mechanisms to realize the value of ecological products. Initiatives such as franchising, eco-tourism, nature education, and recreational experiences aim to ensure sustainable economic growth.

The Sanjiangyuan National Park serves as an example, as it has pioneered the “franchising” system. By training local herders as natural experience guides, the park has created new opportunities for income generation and poverty alleviation. The “one household, one post” ecological management and protection mechanism has transformed approximately 20,000 herders into caregivers, providing them with a fixed income of around 20,000 yuan per year.

The “ecological dividend” of national parks will continue to flourish. The National Park Forum officially announced that China will undertake the steady and systematic establishment of new national parks, including the Yellow River Estuary, Qianjiangyuan-Baishanzu, and Kalamaili.

“The future development and branding of national parks will enable more people to enjoy the benefits of green development,” declared Tang Xiaoping, director of the National Park Research Institute.

