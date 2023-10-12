Home » China Calls for Ceasefire and Resumption of Peace Talks in Palestine-Israel Conflict
China Calls for Ceasefire and Resumption of Peace Talks in Palestine-Israel Conflict

China Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Palestine-Israel Conflict

October 11, 2023 – In a phone call between Chinese special envoy Zhai Jun and Palestinian First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jadot, China expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict between Palestine and Israel. Zhai Jun emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire to protect innocent civilians and called on the international community to effectively play its role in de-escalating the situation and providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

China expressed its sadness over the increasing number of civilian casualties and the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Palestine. Zhai Jun highlighted that the key to resolving the recurring conflict lies in returning to the foundation of the “two-state solution”, resuming peace talks, creating an independent Palestinian state, and achieving peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel. China has committed to promoting ceasefires, reducing violence, alleviating humanitarian crises, and actively participating in peace negotiations to contribute to a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

Jadot expressed gratitude for China‘s longstanding support and its efforts in promoting peace and negotiations. He emphasized the urgent need for the international community to take responsibility and join forces in promoting a ceasefire, ending violence, restarting peace talks, and establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the “two-state solution”. Jadot trusted China‘s commitment to playing a constructive role in the current situation.

The humanitarian situation in Palestine remains dire, with innocent civilians suffering the consequences of the ongoing conflict. China‘s call for an immediate ceasefire and its commitment to actively contribute to the resolution of the Palestinian issue demonstrate the country’s dedication to peace and stability in the Middle East.

As the situation in the region continues to unfold, the international community is urged to unite in its efforts to bring an end to the violence and work towards a sustainable solution that respects the rights and aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis.

