Home News China CDC released the national new crown infection situation and no new mutant strains were found|Infection|Disease Control|New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News
News

China CDC released the national new crown infection situation and no new mutant strains were found|Infection|Disease Control|New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

by admin
China CDC released the national new crown infection situation and no new mutant strains were found|Infection|Disease Control|New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

　　

Today (January 25), China CDC released the national new crown infection situation (data does not include Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan).

Since December 9, 2022, the number of positive nucleic acid tests and the positive rate of the reported population in each province have shown a trend of increasing first and then decreasing. Among them, the number of positive cases reached a peak (6.94 million) on December 22 and then gradually declined, reaching a minimum of 15,000 on January 23, 2023.

The number of visits to fever clinics (clinics) across the country (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) peaked at 2.867 million on December 23, 2022, and then continued to decline, falling to 63,000 on January 23, 2023.

Among the patients infected with the new coronavirus in hospitals nationwide (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan), the number of critically ill patients will increase by nearly 10,000 per day from December 27, 2022 to January 3, 2023, and the increase will drop significantly on January 4. It reached a peak of 128,000 on January 5, and then continued to decline, falling to 36,000 on January 23.

The monitoring results showed that the epidemic strains of this round were BA.5.2 and BF.7, and no new mutant strains were found.

(Source: China CDC website editor: Liu Qingyang)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.

See also  Qingdao Baotou Road Elementary School held the opening ceremony of "Planting a patriotism and striving to be a good boy in the new era"-信网

You may also like

These are the authors who will be at...

Authorities in Cesar activate preventive security plans for...

Ski resorts around the world usher in peak...

Subject tried to throw blocks of marijuana inside...

Otoniel pleads guilty to drug trafficking in the...

Renowned journalist from Caracol says goodbye to cameras...

This is how the crime of the dj...

The Colombian women’s league will last five months...

Street inhabitant dying before the gaze of the...

Hitmen in Pitalito

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy