Today (January 25), China CDC released the national new crown infection situation (data does not include Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan).

Since December 9, 2022, the number of positive nucleic acid tests and the positive rate of the reported population in each province have shown a trend of increasing first and then decreasing. Among them, the number of positive cases reached a peak (6.94 million) on December 22 and then gradually declined, reaching a minimum of 15,000 on January 23, 2023.

The number of visits to fever clinics (clinics) across the country (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) peaked at 2.867 million on December 23, 2022, and then continued to decline, falling to 63,000 on January 23, 2023.

Among the patients infected with the new coronavirus in hospitals nationwide (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan), the number of critically ill patients will increase by nearly 10,000 per day from December 27, 2022 to January 3, 2023, and the increase will drop significantly on January 4. It reached a peak of 128,000 on January 5, and then continued to decline, falling to 36,000 on January 23.

The monitoring results showed that the epidemic strains of this round were BA.5.2 and BF.7, and no new mutant strains were found.

(Source: China CDC website editor: Liu Qingyang)

