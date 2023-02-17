Home News China CDC’s latest reminder: Norovirus enters a high-incidence period, and alcohol has no effect on it! –Fast technology–Technology changes the future
China CDC's latest reminder: Norovirus enters a high-incidence period, and alcohol has no effect on it!

China CDC's latest reminder: Norovirus enters a high-incidence period, and alcohol has no effect on it!

Recently, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a reminder that norovirus has entered a period of high incidence.

It is understood that norovirus belongs to the Caliciviridae family and is one of the common pathogens causing acute gastroenteritis.Norovirus gastroenteritis can occur throughout the year, and generally October to March is the season with the highest incidence of norovirus infection.

The crowd is generally susceptible, and clustered epidemics mainly occur in places where crowds gather, such as schools and childcare institutions.

The incubation period for norovirus infection is 12-72 hours, usually 24-48 hours. Common symptoms are mainly nausea, vomiting, fever, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and some patients have headache, chills and muscle aches. Children mainly have vomiting; adults mostly have diarrhea, and the stool is watery or watery.

Norovirus gastroenteritis is a self-limiting disease, and there is currently no effective antiviral drug.Most patients have mild symptoms after onset, no need for treatment, and can recover after 2-3 days of rest, Oral sugar saline or oral rehydration salts can supplement the water consumed by vomiting and diarrhea. For infants, young children and the elderly, especially those with underlying diseases, if they develop serious symptoms such as dehydration due to frequent vomiting or diarrhea, they should be treated in time.

Moreover, norovirus is an RNA virus, which is extremely prone to mutation. New mutant strains appear every few years, causing global or regional outbreaks.

To deal with norovirus, you should wash your hands correctly according to the 6-step hand washing method before meals, after going to the toilet, and before processing food. Wash with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds, but pay attention.Alcohol-based wipes and hand sanitizers are not effective against norovirus and should not replace hand washing.

