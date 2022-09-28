On September 27, the China-Central Asia People-to-People Friendship Forum was held in Xi’an.

On September 27, the China-Central Asia People-to-People Friendship Forum co-hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government was held in Xi’an. Cao Jianming, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Baisalov, Tajikistan’s Deputy Speaker Mansouri, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Amane Pesov, and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Information and Social Development Kedrali Darkhan delivered speeches via video respectively. Provincial Party Secretary Liu Guozhong delivered a speech. Governor Zhao Yide, President of the China-Central Asia Friendship Association Chen Fengxiang, and Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Jiang Jiang unveiled the plaque. Li Chunlin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, and Zhuang Changxing, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended the meeting. Vice Governor Ye Niuping presided over the meeting.

Cao Jianming said that President Xi Jinping proposed to hold a China-Central Asia People-to-People Friendship Forum at the video summit on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the five Central Asian countries held in January this year, aiming to promote the long-term development of friendly relations between China and Central Asian countries. The successful practice of China’s 30-year friendly cooperation with Central Asia shows that people-to-people bonds are an important foundation for the development of state-to-state relations. We should take the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to gather the powerful forces of people-to-people friendship, tighten the bonds of interests of people-to-people friendship, build a solid social foundation for people-to-people friendship, ensure the inheritance of people-to-people friendship, and join hands to build a closer China-Central Asia destiny community.

Liu Guozhong said that Shaanxi is located at the starting point of the ancient Silk Road and at the forefront of China’s opening to the west. We will earnestly implement the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speech at the video summit marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the five Central Asian countries, relying on the Yangling SCO Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training Demonstration Base, the China-Europe Railway Express Chang’an, etc. The Belt and Road Initiative will expand economic and trade exchanges, strengthen cooperation in high-tech, agriculture, education, cultural tourism, anti-epidemic, traditional medicine and other fields, so as to jointly promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges and people-to-people bonds.

At the opening ceremony, Zhao Yide, Chen Fengxiang, Jiang Jiang, and Zhang Wei, Counselor of the Eurasian Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, inaugurated the China-Kazakhstan Traditional Medicine Center, the China-Central Asia Agricultural Cooperation Center, and the China-Central Asia Comprehensive Agricultural Science and Technology Demonstration Park. Launch education and training programs, poverty alleviation programs for farmers.

The theme of this forum is “Continuing Traditional Friendship and Deepening People-to-People Cooperation”. Diplomatic envoys of China and Central Asian countries, representatives of local governments, friendly organizations and other related fields, as well as representatives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretariat, will participate in the forum in the form of live or video speeches.(Reporter: Li Yujia Photography: Zhang Chen)