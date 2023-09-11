China Central Radio and Television Prepares to Broadcast and Report on the Hangzhou Asian Games

China Central Radio and Television Station Sends Reporting Team to Hangzhou Asian Games

On September 11, the China Central Radio and Television Station held a departure ceremony for the frontline reporting team of the Hangzhou Asian Games. The ceremony took place at the China Central Radio and Television Station, and Shen Haixiong, Vice Minister of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee and Director of China Central Radio and Television, delivered a mobilization speech. As the largest and highest-level international comprehensive sports event held in China after the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Hangzhou Asian Games holds significant importance.

The China Central Radio and Television Station will be sending a team of more than 4,500 people to Hangzhou to carry out Asian Games broadcast reporting and host broadcast agency services. During the ceremony, flags were presented to the broadcast reporting team, technical support team, and market development team. Wang Xiaozhen, deputy director of the main station, presided over the ceremony, and Hu Jinjun, deputy director of the main station, attended.

In his speech, Shen Haixiong emphasized the importance of the Hangzhou Asian Games and the responsibilities of the China Central Radio and Television Station. He encouraged the team to promote the “simple, safe and wonderful” story of the games and present an international sports event with “Chinese characteristics, Asian style, and excitement.” He also stressed the need to utilize cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver a high-quality broadcasting and reporting experience, capturing the essence of the Asian Games.

The main station is responsible for the broadcast reporting of the Hangzhou Asian Games and the service of the main broadcast agency. Shen Haixiong highlighted the significance of leadership and innovation in integrating advanced technology into the coverage. The goal is to provide exclusive and original content that showcases the “splendid” picture of the Asian Games. With rigorous lenses, touching sounds, exquisite pictures, and beautiful writing, the China Central Radio and Television Station aims to capture the hearts of the audience and tell the stories of the Asian Games, Hangzhou, and China.

During the ceremony, members of the editorial board of the main station, along with other key personnel, reported on the work related to broadcast reporting, technical support, market expansion, and copyright protection. The China Central Radio and Television has coordinated and arranged various platforms and channels to ensure comprehensive coverage of the Asian Games.

The 19th Asian Summer Games, consisting of 40 major events and 61 sub-events, will be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang from September 23 to October 8, 2023. As part of its coverage, the China Central Radio and Television will serve as the main broadcasting agency for the Asian Games for the first time in history, providing international public signals and related media services to the world with full 4K standards. Additionally, the main station will utilize the world‘s leading 8K technology to produce public signals for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as track and field events.

The expedition ceremony was attended by more than 140 people, including responsible comrades from relevant departments of the main station and members of the forward reporting team. With this strong team and state-of-the-art technology, the China Central Radio and Television is ready to deliver an exceptional broadcasting and reporting experience for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Editor in charge: Zhang Zeyue

