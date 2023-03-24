Home News China: “Certain countries hinder peace negotiations on Ukraine by discrediting Beijing with rumors and falsehoods”
China: “Certain countries hinder peace negotiations on Ukraine by discrediting Beijing with rumors and falsehoods”

China is not the creator or one of the parties to the Ukrainian crisis, but an advocate of a political solution and a promoter of peace talks,” the Chinese foreign minister said.

Certain countries, guided by their geopolitical interests, are hindering the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and, at the same time, inventing “all kinds of rumors and falsehoods to attack and discredit China,” the Chinese foreign minister said on Wednesday. Qing Gang.

China is not the creator or one of the parties to the Ukrainian crisis, but a defender of the political solution and a promoter of peace talks,” the foreign minister stressed. He added that everyone realizes “who is passing the knife and feeding the fire and who is promoting peace negotiations.”

China‘s position is clear and consistent. Between war and peace, we choose peace; between dialogue and sanctions, we choose dialogue; between cooldown and conflict, we choose cooldown. China has no political interest of its own and does not participate in geopolitical manipulations; is sincerely committed to promoting peace, negotiations, ceasefire and war, all of which embody China‘s responsibility as a major country,” the minister concluded.

