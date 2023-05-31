[China Channel • Frontier Information]Guangdong Food and Drug Administration: Gather potential to empower the cosmetics industry to build a strong province with “quality”

China Report (Reported by Chen Weizan) On May 30, it was learned from the press conference of the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration that starting from 2022, the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration will focus on the characteristics and laws of the cosmetics industry in Guangdong, highlighting the concept of “a game of chess for the whole province”, Innovatively carry out the quality improvement work of cosmetics production enterprises in Guangdong Province, aiming to meet the people’s demand for cosmetics for a better life as the fundamental purpose, improve the production quality management capabilities of enterprises from point to area, and promote Guangdong’s transformation from a large cosmetics industry province to a strong cosmetics industry province.

Adhere to problem orientation and continuously optimize the regulatory ecology

Lu Xia, Director of the Cosmetics Supervision Division of the Guangdong Provincial Food and Drug Administration, said that by the end of May 2023, Guangdong Province has more than 3,100 cosmetics manufacturers, accounting for about 56% of the national total. Among them, small and medium-sized cosmetics companies account for a relatively large proportion, with uneven production quality management levels and insufficient effective supply of mid-to-high-end products. During the supervision and inspection process, defects in the production quality management system were repeatedly found, and it is urgent to comprehensively improve quality management capabilities and accelerate the cultivation of competition. new advantage.

To this end, the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration adheres to the working philosophy of “working hard on scientific planning and perfecting ideas, and seeking practical results in building consensus and putting them into action”, and actively explores new measures to help cosmetics manufacturers. Provinces, cities, counties (districts) The three levels of linkage carried out quality improvement work.

Lu Xia said that through a series of measures such as organizing industry experts to sort out the shortcomings of the company’s production quality management, formulating an operating template for the cosmetics production quality management system, and strengthening the training of corporate employees on legal knowledge, targeted help companies “pulse consultation” “Find problems, “prescribe the right medicine” to prescribe a good prescription, form a scientific and operable cosmetics production quality management system operation plan, and then continuously enhance the endogenous motivation and quality management capabilities of small and medium-sized cosmetics production enterprises in the province.

Explore the path of assistance and effectively implement the main responsibility

Lu Xia introduced that the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration has carefully formulated the detailed rules for the selection of assisted enterprises based on the regulatory reality, established a list of assisted enterprises, implemented ledger management, followed up and implemented them, and explored new paths for enterprises to solve problems and high-quality development.

Organize experts who are familiar with relevant laws and regulations of cosmetics and have many years of experience in quality management of medium and large cosmetics production enterprises, as well as personnel with rich experience in cosmetics research and development, production or inspection to form a support group, implement a system of one enterprise and one group, and help enterprises to the greatest extent Solve various difficulties in importing and running to ensure solid results.

Fully evaluate the production quality management level of the enterprise, and conduct comprehensive research on the personnel, facilities and equipment, material management, production management, inspection and testing, etc. of the enterprise by means of questionnaires, discussions, on-site inspections, etc. The status quo and existing risk points are summarized and analyzed to form a research report to lay a solid foundation for quality improvement.

One enterprise, one policy formulates an improvement solution, provides comprehensive guidance around the long-term development plan of the enterprise, puts forward classified disposal opinions and rectification goals, assists the enterprise to revise the cosmetics production quality management system documents that comply with the current regulations, and effectively helps the enterprise to solve difficulties. Go all out to promote the transformation and upgrading of enterprises.

Increase training and guidance, formulate training plans, training programs and assessment standards for assisting enterprises. On this basis, organize experts to systematically explain theoretical knowledge, and lead relevant personnel of enterprises to carry out practical training to help enterprises improve personnel skills and legal literacy , and then improve the level of enterprise quality management capabilities.

Innovate service methods, organize technical experts to carry out simulated flight inspections on assisted enterprises during the process of enterprise rectification, find problems in a timely manner and guide enterprises to improve rectification, track the progress of rectification in a “dynamic” manner, and continuously follow up the quality improvement of assisted enterprises , to achieve the promotion and rectification in place, and achieve the “closed-loop” effect.

Lu Xia said that the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration also organized the compilation of the “Guidelines for Quality Improvement of Cosmetic Manufacturing Enterprises in Guangdong Province” to further deepen and expand the results of pilot projects for quality improvement of small and medium-sized enterprises, promote the detailed implementation of various policies and measures, and help accelerate the establishment of high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises. A model of quality development.

Promote and improve experience to form comprehensive development advantages

Lu Xia revealed that in 2023, the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration will strictly follow the “four most stringent” requirements, further explore breakthroughs in “decentralization, regulation and service”, innovate service work with “triple” and implement the “Guangdong Province Promoting the Cosmetics Industry High “Quality Development Implementation Plan” is an opportunity to start from the three levels of “quality level improvement, laws and regulations publicity and implementation, and local brand building”, and insist on keeping the word stable and making progress while maintaining stability.

On this basis, continue to organize the implementation of assistance to 102 small and medium-sized cosmetics manufacturers in the province, and strive to improve the production quality management capabilities of enterprises from point to area, promote enterprises to continuously standardize the implementation of GMP requirements, and take practical measures to fully serve the economy and society. Develop the overall situation and ensure the safety of public makeup.